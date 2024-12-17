Varun Dhawan called Amit Shah the ‘Hanuman’ of Indian politics because ‘he places India and Modi ji above all else’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently made waves for describing India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the ‘Hanuman’ of Indian politics. The comment, made during the Agenda AajTak conclave, attracted considerable attention and curiosity. Now, in a recent interview with News18 India, Varun elaborated on his statement, expressing his admiration for Shah’s unwavering dedication to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Varun Dhawan had recently remarked that he sees Amit Shah as the 'Hanuman of Indian politics'

“I called him ‘Hanuman’ because he consistently places India and Modi ji above all else,” Varun explained. “During our brief conversation, I noticed that every answer he gave prioritised the country’s welfare. He wasn’t promoting himself or worrying about how his words might be perceived. His focus was solely on India’s progress, not his personal image. This selflessness reminded me of Lord Hanuman, who served with complete devotion.”

Varun’s remarks came while promoting his forthcoming film, Baby John. While discussing his views, he acknowledged that his comments might invite criticism, with some potentially accusing him of having political leanings. However, Varun was unfazed.

“Critics can say what they like,” he said. “I am not a political person. When I’ve disagreed with something, I’ve been vocal about it. My intention here was simply to highlight qualities I admired in someone.”

For the uninitiated, at the conclave, Varun engaged in a thought-provoking exchange with Shah, posing a question about the Ramayana. “What do you believe was the key difference between Lord Ram and Ravan?” the actor asked. Shah’s response explored the philosophical essence of the epic. “For some, their interests are guided by their duties (dharma), whereas others manipulate their duties to serve their self-interests,” Shah explained. “Lord Ram lived by his dharma, while Ravan reshaped it to align with his own desires.”

The discussion also touched on arrogance (ahankar), a theme Shah had addressed earlier during the conclave. “Ravan was arrogant about his knowledge, whereas Ram had the wisdom to understand and overcome arrogance,” Shah remarked. Building on Shah’s insights, Varun shared his perspective. “Ravan possessed arrogance of knowledge, whereas Lord Ram had knowledge of arrogance,” he said, reflecting on the profound distinction.

Concluding their interaction, Varun expressed his respect for Shah’s leadership. “People often refer to you as the Chanakya of politics, but I see you as the Hanuman of our nation—selflessly working for India.”

The exchange highlighted Varun’s admiration for Shah’s ideals and offered a rare glimpse into the actor’s ability to connect mythology with modern leadership, bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary political philosophy.