Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra: Celebrities who welcomed daughters in 2024

The year 2024 has been the year of girls and many celebrity couples had the privilege to embrace parenthood this year by welcoming daughters home. With designer Masaba Gupta having given birth to her baby girl recently, here are some of the couples who also got this happiness in 2024: Celebrities who had daughters in 2024

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

The actor-couple announced on February 29 that they are expecting their first kid together, and on September 8, a day after Ganesh Chaturthi, they welcomed their daughter. During the recent trailer launch of Singham Again, Ranveer Singh had expressed joy of being a new dad and even said that the film will mark his daughter’s debut as Deepika Padukone was pregnant while shooting for the film.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

College sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in 2021 and in February announced the news of their pregnancy with a sweet picture of the then mom-to-be flaunting her baby bump. On June 3, their little bundle of joy finally arrived into the world and grandfather David Dhawan was the first person who confirmed that they have welcomed a daughter.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

A love story that originated on a film set (Fukrey, 2013), translated into a beautiful marriage and this year in July, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal became proud parents to a baby girl. Embracing this new phase of motherhood, Richa had even told us, “We have a 4-kilo boss at home, and we work as per her timelines now.”

Tanuj Virwani-Tanya Jacob

On September 24, Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya Jacob welcomed their baby daughter in the world, and the over-the-moon father even opened up on this new “unexplainable” feeling. He had said, “It was the most incredible and surreal feeling in the world. You hear a lot of stories from your friends and family, but when you actually experience it, it’s an unexplainable feeling.”

Kenny Sebastian-Tracy Alison Viegas

The comedian and his wife became parents to a baby girl on September 22, National Daughter’s Day, and they announced their big news on Instagram, revealing their daughter’s name to be Emily Grace Sebastian. “My building friend and I were looking for a new friend. We couldn’t find one so we made one,” he quipped in his announcement post, adding, “I didn’t think it was possible to be happier after meeting Tracy. Guess I was wrong.”

Sana Sayyad- Imaad Shamsi

Sana Sayyad made her pregnancy Insta official in September, revealing to us that she is expected to deliver her first kid mid-October. On October 9, the actor and her husband welcomed their baby girl. While talking about this new phase, she had said, “I just want a healthy and happy baby. Imaad feels that we will have a girl, my mother feels that we will have a boy.” Her husband’s prediction has actually come true!

Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got the biggest happiness of their lives till date on October 11 as they were blessed with a baby girl. The couple made the news Insta official saying, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day.” Sharing her take on motherhood, Masaba had said in an earlier interview, “People often say, ‘Oh my God, your life is gonna change after a baby comes along,’ but they say it negatively. The whole point of having a baby is to embrace change.”