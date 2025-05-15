Veteran French actor Gérard Depardieu given 18-month suspended sentence after Paris court convicts him of sexual assault

Veteran French actor Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty by a Paris court for sexually assaulting two women during the filming of a 2021 movie in which he played the lead. The court sentenced him to an 18-month suspended term and ordered his inclusion in France’s national sex offender registry. HT Image

One of the victims, Amélie, served as a set decorator on Les Volets Verts, the film where the assaults took place. The other woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, worked as an assistant director. Both testified in court, describing incidents that occurred on set in Paris.

Amélie recalled an encounter where Gérard, while seated, allegedly grabbed her by the waist, pulled her toward him, then trapped her between his legs and groped her buttocks, breasts, and genitals, all while uttering obscenities. The assistant director, now 34 years old, said Gérard touched her breasts and buttocks on three separate occasions.

In delivering the ruling, Judge Thierry Donard stated: “He does not seem to have grasped either the concept of consent or the deleterious and traumatic consequences of his behaviour towards the women he assaulted.”

Gérard, now 76, was absent from the courtroom when the verdict was announced. He has denied the allegations, asserting during earlier proceedings: “I respect people. I like to help people.” Addressing his public image, he added, “I am not the ‘vulgar, rude, trashy person who makes fun of people’ that I’ve been made out to be.” He also remarked that his persona may be out of step with today’s cultural climate, saying he was from “a different generation” and describing himself as flamboyant and bombastic.

His lawyer, Jérémie Assous, confirmed plans to appeal the decision.

The judgment requires Gérard to compensate the two women. Amélie will receive €15,000 (approximately $17,000) in damages, while the other victim is to be paid €14,040, covering her medical costs.

Reacting to the verdict, Amélie told The New York Times: “For me, it’s a victory, truly. We are moving forward.” Her lawyer, Carine Durrieu Diebolt, emphasised the broader significance of the ruling, saying: “I’ve heard some actors recently still supporting Depardieu. Now with this verdict, no one can say Gérard Depardieu is not a sexual predator, and that’s very important.” She added that she hopes this marks the “end of impunity for artists in the film industry.”