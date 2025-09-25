Edit Profile
    Vibhore Mayank on his film Bayaan with Huma Qureshi at TIFF, Busan Fest: Waited 14 years to gain international acclaim

    Actor Vibhore Mayank's second feature film, Bayaan, has been making waves at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as well as the Busan Film Festival.

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 7:03 PM IST
    By Deep Saxena
    Actor Vibhore Mayank’s second feature film, Bayaan, has been making waves at the international film festival circuit. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as well as the Busan Film Festival.

    Vibhore Mayank stars alongside Huma Qureshi in Bayaan
    Vibhore Mayank stars alongside Huma Qureshi in Bayaan

    The actor portrays a local cop with a secret agenda, assisting actor Huma Qureshi’s character in a case: “Despite being a very rooted story, the film’s narrative has a global relevance. It explores how people follow a cult in a small place; on a larger scale, it’s about blind following.”

    The actor, who moved to Mumbai from Lucknow in 2011, says that it wasn’t possible for a newcomer like him to “strategise” such a career move. “I have waited for 14 years for a film to travel to prestigious festivals and do houseful shows. The results are showing now,” shares the actor who made his lead debut in Himanshu Malik directorial Chitrakut (2022).

    Mayank adds, “I debuted as a lead, but it was a small independent film that wasn’t seen widely. I realised it’s crucial to be part of a project that has established actors and an audience. After a two-year wait, I got this film, and it’s gaining acclaim even before its release... I am already working with Himanshu for his second film, and two more offers are at the discussion level. I finally have the confidence that I will get more work.”

    This journey wasn’t easy and Mayank faced his fair share of challenges. “From small roles to working as a dubbing artiste, in casting, and assisting on projects, I kept moving forward until I got my break,” he recounts, adding, “Many times, I thought it was taking too long and wondered when my moment would come, but the thought of quitting never once crossed my mind. Practising art is a luxury, and you have to earn it. So, I kept working, learning, and earning to sustain myself for the right chance. All of this is the culmination of everything, but it is just the start of a new journey.”

    Vibhor has done his schooling from La Martiniere College in Lucknow followed by engineering at Babu Banarasi Das University and studied acting from Whistling Woods in Mumbai.

    News/Htcity/Cinema/ Vibhore Mayank On His Film Bayaan With Huma Qureshi At TIFF, Busan Fest: Waited 14 Years To Gain International Acclaim
    News/Htcity/Cinema/ Vibhore Mayank On His Film Bayaan With Huma Qureshi At TIFF, Busan Fest: Waited 14 Years To Gain International Acclaim
