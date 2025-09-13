Huma Qureshi: Turning producer has been a game changer

Huma Qureshi’s movie Bayaan recently premiered at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (TIFF). The actor who made her TIFF debut, besides acting is also executive producer once the project. Hina Qureshi

Speaking about why she came on board Huma says, "I see it as a film that I vibed with. The film always had the potential to be an India centric story with a global approach. I'm happy the film is being screened at TIFF and Busan international film festival. I've always been interested in a global career, one that takes Indian stories to the world. The stories remain Indian bit the approach is global."

The actor says her schedule in Toronto has been packed with attending screenings and other events related to the film. She says, "I also met a lot of artistes from different countries. The future of films is cross cultural collaborations and festivals like TIFF make that possible."

The actor who has recently launched her production house with brother Saqib Saleem adds that the experience has made her more humble. "Turning producer has been a game changer, it teaches you empathy and makes you understand the filmmaking process. It makes you humbler."

Story by: Natasha Coutinho