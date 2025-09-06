Huma Qureshi stuns in Armani suit for Bayaan promotion in Toronto, fans impressed with her ‘chiselled jawline’

Huma Qureshi, while promoting her upcoming movie Bayaan in Toronto, wore a black Armani suit. She took to Instagram to share pictures of her latest look from her promotional tour. In her caption, she reflected at length on Giorgio Armani’s legacy and expressed how honoured and grateful she was to wear the suit. Huma Qureshi turns heads in a sharp power-dressing moment as she wears a tailored Armani suit. (PC: IG/@iamhumaq)

Apart from wearing this iconic brand, her overall look was equally iconic, sending the comment section buzzing, whether it was her sharp jawline or the sartorial panache she radiated. Let's take a closer look at this ensemble.



More about the look

Huma Qureshi wrote that clothes embody mood and intention, suggesting that style goes beyond mere appearance. She further hailed the brand’s legacy, founded by Giorgio Armani, and the contribution to the styling principle of ‘quiet elegance.’ Drawing a parallel with her work, she expressed hope that her upcoming movie, Bayaan, would likewise leave a lasting impact on people in this ‘quiet yet powerful' way.

She wrote in the caption,“ Today, in Toronto while promoting Bayaan I wanted to feel grounded yet bold, grateful yet unafraid — and this suit gave me exactly that Today was not just about fashion. It felt like a quiet tribute. Giorgio Armani redefined elegance — not loud, not trying too hard, just timeless, confident, and full of soul. In many ways, that’s how I hope my work in Bayaan will travel too: across borders, in its own quiet yet powerful way. Honoured to wear this suit today, with gratitude for a legacy that will live on far beyond…”

Moving on to decoding her look, her ensemble truly embodies the aesthetic of quiet elegance, with the sleek, tailored black suit featuring a deep neckline and sharp lapels. She styled it with pointed-toe stilettos. Straying from black themed outfit and footwear, Huma made her face pop with dangling, feather-styled silver earrings. This works well, contrasting with her bronzy makeup, which is the perfect definition of snatched. The makeup included thick, dark brows and brown smoky eyeshadow to voluminous lashes on both waterlines and a statement mauve lipstick for a pop of colour among all the neutral colours in her look- brown in makeup, silver for accessories, and black for the outfit.

How did the fans react?

The comment section was raving over the attire, which she carried with an incredibly confident energy. One user pointed out her stylish energy in the pictures and wrote,“Wow looks amazing! Absolutely love the style and how you embody this energy” While a second user rightly noted, “That suit said main character only,” given her boss-lady like poise in the ensemble. Another chimed in, saying she looked “classy."

It wasn't just her outfit that drew the attention, but also how fit she looked. One user commented, “Weight loss” with heart and muscle gain emojis, because of her prominently defined jawline in the pictures. Another fan also praised her “chiselled jaw.” A sculpted jawline is often a result of dropping weight. All in all, the fans were impressed by this look.