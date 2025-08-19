Huma Qureshi reveals why she decided to become a producer: Frustration, lack of opportunities…

Actor-sibling Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem have taken reigns in their hands by becoming producers and choosing to tell stories instead of just waiting for good stories. Huma says that while both of them love the world of cinema, their decision to produce films stems from personal learnings. Huma Qureshi will be seen in Bayaan.

“It’s really amazing that we are getting the opportunity to be first generation producers. I think somewhere it came from lack of opportunity, from that frustration in the early years because I feel like, ‘oh my God, I can do so much more’. As an actor I can only prove myself if you hire me for the job,” says Huma, whose maiden production will soon release but will next be seen in investigative film Bayaan.

The 39-year-old actor, who has been part of acclaimed projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dedh Ishqiya, Jolly LLB 2 amongst others, didn’t want to waste the opportunity to tell good stories or play the victim card.

“We spent a lot of time waiting for that opportunity. There was a sense of going and talking to other people, producers, convincing them to hire you, but that didn’t happen of course it left you very broken hearted. I think both of us have that one Qureshi gene refuses to take no for an answer or allow ourselves to victims.”

As they become the decision makers with their production ventures, Huma shares how they plan to make their productions a better place to work.

“We don’t want to repeat the mistakes that we have seen other people make. Would I not want to make a big movie with massive stars? Sure, someday, but it won’t come at the cost of me telling good news stories or giving new face new a chance,” concludes Huma.