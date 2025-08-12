Exclusive | Huma Qureshi, Sesh, Shriya react to SC's verdict on stray dogs

The recent SC verdict on the relocation of the strays to the shelters in Delhi-NCR has sparked a debate on social media. There are several Indian celebrities, who are dog lovers and are sensitive about their issues in the localities. Huma Qureshi, Adivi Sesh and other celebs have voiced their opinions on SC

Actor Adivi Sesh, who actively advocates PETA policies shares, "As a citizen, who deeply believes in both the letter letter and the spirit of the law, I am gravely concerned about the recent directive for the mass confinement of street dogs in Delhi NCR. Such an action not only goes against established animal welfare laws but also undermines the compassionate values that our country has always stood for. Stray dogs, when sterilised and vaccinated are not a threat, they are integral members of an urban ecosystem and deserve to live with dignity in their family territories."

"Mass confinement is neither humane nor sustainable; it is a knee-jerk reaction to a complex, long term issue. We already have lawful, proven, and effective alternatives, empowering caregivers and enforcing strict penalties for cruelty and abandonment. I sincerely urge the honourable Court and Delhi government to act with empathy, foresight and choose long-term solutions rather than short-term suppression," he further adds.

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar feels, "Compassion and practicality must go hand in hand. While I understand the need to address safety concerns, sending all stray dogs to shelters is not a humane or sustainable solution. We do not have adequate shelters for stray animals in India and most shelters are already overcrowded and under-resourced. Instead of uprooting strays from their familiar territories, we need community-driven sterilisation, vaccination, and feeding programmes that allow humans and animals to coexist safely."

About The Verdict:

The Supreme Court on Monday directed that all stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) be rounded up within eight weeks and housed in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities, making it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, hearing a petition registered on its own motion on the “alarming and disturbing” rise in stray dog attacks, ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive. It directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR must set up a helpline so all dog bite complaints can be registered, with the offending animal picked up “within four hours” of a complaint.