John Abraham says displacement of stray dogs from Delhi will lead to public health risks: ‘Neither practical nor humane’

The Supreme Court’s sweeping directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets and place them in shelters within eight weeks has sparked a debate. On Tuesday, actor and dog dad John Abraham sent an urgent appeal to Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Justice B. R Gavai, urging a review of the recent Supreme Court direction for the removal of Delhi’s community dogs to shelters and faraway places, calling it ‘illegal, impractical, and inhumane.’ (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, others react to SC's ‘death sentence’ order against stray dogs: ‘Just no compassion left') Bollywood Actor John Abraham has sent an urgent appeal to Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Justice B. R Gavai. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What John Abraham said in the letter

In his letter, John says, ‘I hope you will agree that these are not “strays” but community dogs—respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations."

He pointed out that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Dog Rules 2023 and continued, “As someone who has worked in animal protection for decades, I wish to respectfully point out that this directive directly conflicts with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, formerly the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001 and the Supreme Court’s own judgements on the issue which have consistently upheld a methodical sterilisation programme, as recommended by World Health Organisation in 1990, as the only effective and scientific solution to address the community dog population. The ABC Rules prohibit the displacement of dogs, instead mandating their sterilisation, vaccination, and return to the very areas they inhabit.”

He added, “Where the ABC programme is implemented earnestly, it works. Jaipur has sterilised more than 70% of its dogs; Lucknow, 84%. Delhi can achieve the same. During sterilisation, dogs are vaccinated against rabies, and sterilisation results in calmer animals, fewer fights and bites, as they have no puppies to protect. Because community dogs are territorial, they also deter unsterilised, unvaccinated dogs from entering their areas.”

‘It is neither practical nor humane to shelter or relocate them all’

The letter further warns that displacing Delhi’s estimated 10 lakh community dogs will not only cause suffering but also worsen public health risks. The letter read, “By contrast, displacement simply fails. Delhi has an estimated 10 lakh dogs. It is neither practical nor humane to shelter or relocate them all, and removal only opens the door for unfamiliar, unsterilised, and unvaccinated dogs to move in—leading to greater competition, territorial disputes, and public health risks.”

John concluded the letter by adding, “I respectfully request a review and modification of this judgment in favour of the lawful, humane, and effective ABC approach, which safeguards public health while honouring the constitutional values of compassion and coexistence, a stand the Supreme Court has consistently upheld since 2015.”

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities in NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad should be free of stray dogs, and there should be no compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

Several celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Chinmayi Sripaada, Varun Grover, and Vir Das, have reacted to the Supreme Court's directive through social media accounts and criticised the order.