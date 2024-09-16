Vidya Balan pays visual ode to Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi on her 108th birth anniversary: Who was she?

In a heartening creative effort, Vidya Balan has shared a roundup of pictures which capture her tapping into the embodiment of MS Subbulakshmi. Dressed in colourful, classic weaves and donning a gajra-adorned bun, the pictures in the reel show Vidya attempting to take on the likeness of the 'Queen of Music'. Adjoining the visual treat was a written tribute to the late legend, which also revealed how Vidya found the inspiration to undertake this creative endeavour. Vidya Balan pays a photographic tribute to the late MS Subbulakshmi on the latter's 108th birth anniversary(Photos: Instagram/balanvidya, X)

Inside Vidya Balan's ode to MS Subbulakshmi

It all began with Vidya expressing her desire to essay the role of MS Amma on screen to costume designer Anu Parthasarathy. What ensued was a 7-year long effort to bring their collective vision to life. An incredibly special detail about Vidya's tribute is that she has donned the very same sarees that MS Subbulakshmi had worn, making the final product even more special. Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar, flautist and granddaughter-in-law to the singing legend, was also thoroughly involved in the process of seeing the effort through effectively.

While of course MS Subulakshmi was known for her indelible contribution to the field of music, Vidya's tribute in particular honoured her understated and elegant sense of style. The sentiment was captured well through the celebration of colours that was, MS Subbulakshmi's closet.

Who is MS Subbulakshmi?

MS Subbulakshmi, short for Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi was an Indian Carnatic singer of incredible repute. Today, September 16, marks the singing legend's 108th birth anniversary. She was the first musician to be awarded the Bharat Ratna followed by being the first Indian musician to be awarded the Ramon Magsaysay award. In 1966, she became the first Indian to perform at the United Nations General Assembly.

Fame was no stranger to the singer who had been commanding classical concerts of her own since she was all of 17 years old. She enjoyed a celebrated career, also travelling the world as a cultural ambassador. The passing of her husband, Kalki Sadasivam in 1997 led her to permanently retire from public concerts, the last of it being held the same year.

Vidya's note sheds light on the fact that MS Subbulakshmi was dubbed the Queen of music by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru besides also being called the Nightingale of India by Sarojini Naidu.

She passed away on December 11, 2004 at the age of 88. Her memory lives on in the form of her art.