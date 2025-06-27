Vin Rana addresses link-up rumours with co-star Trupti Mishra: I don’t want to give any label to my relationship

Actor Vin Krishna Rana believes in being upfront about his personal life. The actor was linked with his former Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein co-star Trupti Mishra after he shared some pictures with her on social media. Vin Krishna Rana with his former Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein co-star Trupti Mishra

Clearing the air, he shares, “I don’t want to give any label to my relationship or friendship. This person holds a special place in my heart and vice versa. Our feelings for each other are mutual. But no one knows what the future holds, so it’s better to talk about it when both of us are ready.”

Sharing how he plans to talk about it “when things are in place”, Vin adds, “Trupti and I are very close. We are there for each other.”

Vin goes on to talk about his past and his separation with ex-wife model Nita Sofiani in 2021, stating, “As for my earlier experiences in personal life — be good or bad— I still respect the other person. I want them to be happy and that’s it, chahe woh ab meri life mein na ho, but there’s no need for ugly bashing. I feel koi insaan rishta khatam kar sakta hai, but humility stays and that’s the way I am.”

Vin describes himself as a simple guy: “I am someone who thinks from the heart and is very relatable, so I don’t mind talking about my life. Whatever I share on social media is from the heart, be it my personal life or work.”

On the work front, the actor was on a break and is ready to return to acting. He explains, “I was avoiding TV, as I wanted to focus on OTT and films.”

The actor continues, “It’s almost over a year and now I want to go back to work. The long travelling and shooting hours had taken a toll on me, so during the last show, my health really suffered. Also, I broke my back, so all of it happened together, but now I’m well and it’s time to resume work.”