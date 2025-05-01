Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli's armband and MS Dhoni's jersey to Hardik Pandya's lion - here are tattoo lovers' top picks this IPL season!

BySoumya Vajpayee
May 01, 2025 06:21 PM IST

As cricket lovers soak in IPL fervour, the trend of cricket-based tattoos has seen a surge. From Kohli and Dhoni to Pandya, this is what people are opting for.

Cricket lovers in India has been spending the last few weeks staying glued to their TVs or smartphones. But, many have taken their expression of love a step further by getting cricket-related tattoos inked to feel the spirit of the game and cheer for their fave cricketers. For Delhi-based IT professional Shashank Sharma, his love for Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli is paramount. “I got Virat’s jersey number 18 tattooed, because it carries the spirit of someone who gave everything to the game — heart, soul, and fire. Virat made that number a symbol of resilience, courage, and never backing down, no matter how tough it got,” he says.

Virat Kohli's armband tattoos are a popular pick; (right) MS Dhoni's jersey also makes for a popular choice for tattoo lovers(Photos: Instagram)
Virat Kohli's armband tattoos are a popular pick; (right) MS Dhoni's jersey also makes for a popular choice for tattoo lovers(Photos: Instagram)

MS Dhoni tattoo; (right) Virat Kohli's jersey number(Photos: Instagram)
MS Dhoni tattoo; (right) Virat Kohli's jersey number(Photos: Instagram)

Vikas Malani, tattoo artist and co-founder of BodyCanvas Tattoos, Mumbai and London, says the love for cricket, IPL and self-expression through tattoos are winning combos. While minimal tattoos start at 4000- 5000, they go up to a lakh or more, depending on the nature and size. “Clients are showcasing their passion for cricket through tattoo art, making it a unique way to celebrate their favourite teams and players. Among all cricket-related tattoos people have asked for lately, Virat’s armband is the most famous. The cost for that usually ranges between 50,000 to 1 lakh, depending on the level of the artist. They take about 8 to 12 hours to complete,” says Vikas.

Hardik Pandya's lion tattoo is a popular; (right) Virat Kohli's armband tattoo (Photos: Instagram)
Hardik Pandya's lion tattoo is a popular; (right) Virat Kohli's armband tattoo (Photos: Instagram)

Mumbai-based businessman Varun Agarwal, who is a “die-hard fan of Kohli” and loves IPL, got the armband inked recently. In fact, Delhi-based graphic designer Varun Sharma, too. got the Virat-like armband inked on his forearm. He says, “He’s my inspiration. Virat’s tattoo represents the energy he carries. I love that drive and intensity.”

Sachin Gupta, a businessman based in Chandigarh, is a fan of MS Dhoni. Hence, he opted for a tattoo of Chennai Super Kings’ Thala. “Dhoni is more than a cricketer to me. He is a symbol of calm in chaos, a reminder that true strength lies in silence and composure. The tattoo isn’t just ink on skin, it’s a symbol of my admiration for MSD and a tribute to someone who taught me the value of staying grounded,” he says.

Sahil Bali, tattoo artist at Devil'z Tattooz, Delhi and Gurugram, says the demand for cricket-related tattoos has gone up in the recent weeks, given the IPL craze. “Since people are soaked in the IPL spirit currently, they are getting their favourite cricketer jersey numbers, their portraits inked. The most popular are Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Sachin Tendulkar. In fact, many clients have opted to replicate the tattoos that their favourite cricketers have,” he says, adding that many people are also opting for Hardik’s lion tattoo.

“The love for cricket runs so deep around this time that some fans get detailed portraits of their favourite cricketers, while others go a step further and get the exact same tattoos their idols have. Ever since Virat Kohli’s tattoos gained popularity, he’s been the top choice for tattoo inspirations. Hardik Pandya’s tattoos, too, are quite popular,” says Prashant Yaduvanshi, Tattoo artist and founder of Shaman Ink, Delhi.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Virat Kohli's armband and MS Dhoni's jersey to Hardik Pandya's lion - here are tattoo lovers' top picks this IPL season!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On