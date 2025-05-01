Virat Kohli's armband and MS Dhoni's jersey to Hardik Pandya's lion - here are tattoo lovers' top picks this IPL season!

Cricket lovers in India has been spending the last few weeks staying glued to their TVs or smartphones. But, many have taken their expression of love a step further by getting cricket-related tattoos inked to feel the spirit of the game and cheer for their fave cricketers. For Delhi-based IT professional Shashank Sharma, his love for Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli is paramount. “I got Virat’s jersey number 18 tattooed, because it carries the spirit of someone who gave everything to the game — heart, soul, and fire. Virat made that number a symbol of resilience, courage, and never backing down, no matter how tough it got,” he says. Virat Kohli's armband tattoos are a popular pick; (right) MS Dhoni's jersey also makes for a popular choice for tattoo lovers(Photos: Instagram)

MS Dhoni tattoo; (right) Virat Kohli's jersey number(Photos: Instagram)

Vikas Malani, tattoo artist and co-founder of BodyCanvas Tattoos, Mumbai and London, says the love for cricket, IPL and self-expression through tattoos are winning combos. While minimal tattoos start at ₹4000- ₹5000, they go up to a lakh or more, depending on the nature and size. “Clients are showcasing their passion for cricket through tattoo art, making it a unique way to celebrate their favourite teams and players. Among all cricket-related tattoos people have asked for lately, Virat’s armband is the most famous. The cost for that usually ranges between ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending on the level of the artist. They take about 8 to 12 hours to complete,” says Vikas.

Hardik Pandya's lion tattoo is a popular; (right) Virat Kohli's armband tattoo (Photos: Instagram)

Mumbai-based businessman Varun Agarwal, who is a “die-hard fan of Kohli” and loves IPL, got the armband inked recently. In fact, Delhi-based graphic designer Varun Sharma, too. got the Virat-like armband inked on his forearm. He says, “He’s my inspiration. Virat’s tattoo represents the energy he carries. I love that drive and intensity.”

Sachin Gupta, a businessman based in Chandigarh, is a fan of MS Dhoni. Hence, he opted for a tattoo of Chennai Super Kings’ Thala. “Dhoni is more than a cricketer to me. He is a symbol of calm in chaos, a reminder that true strength lies in silence and composure. The tattoo isn’t just ink on skin, it’s a symbol of my admiration for MSD and a tribute to someone who taught me the value of staying grounded,” he says.

Sahil Bali, tattoo artist at Devil'z Tattooz, Delhi and Gurugram, says the demand for cricket-related tattoos has gone up in the recent weeks, given the IPL craze. “Since people are soaked in the IPL spirit currently, they are getting their favourite cricketer jersey numbers, their portraits inked. The most popular are Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Sachin Tendulkar. In fact, many clients have opted to replicate the tattoos that their favourite cricketers have,” he says, adding that many people are also opting for Hardik’s lion tattoo.

“The love for cricket runs so deep around this time that some fans get detailed portraits of their favourite cricketers, while others go a step further and get the exact same tattoos their idols have. Ever since Virat Kohli’s tattoos gained popularity, he’s been the top choice for tattoo inspirations. Hardik Pandya’s tattoos, too, are quite popular,” says Prashant Yaduvanshi, Tattoo artist and founder of Shaman Ink, Delhi.