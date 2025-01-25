Menu Explore
Was BTS’ J-Hope snubbed at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes? ARMY calls out organisers for disrespecting the artist; read

ByAadrika Sominder
Jan 25, 2025 12:45 AM IST

Was BTS' J-Hope snubbed at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes? ARMY points to shocking omissions and bias during Paris charity concert; here's what happened

The January 23 charity concert, Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, hosted by France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron, was supposed to be a night to celebrate K-pop icons and raise funds for a good cause. But for some fans, the evening sparked more questions than applause. Sure, BTS' J-Hope, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Taeyang lit up the stage with jaw-dropping performances, but for ARMYs tuning in, something felt... off. While J-Hope kicked things off with a fiery solo set, blending his hits On The Street with the iconic BTS track MIC Drop, it wasn't just his dynamism on stage that got fans talking. Many noticed an unsettling pattern of J-Hope being left out of key moments at the event — particularly the repeated omission of his name from performance rundowns. It wasn’t just a small oversight; it felt intentional to some, and ARMY wasn’t having it.

BTS’ J-Hope
BTS’ J-Hope

“Now that its over, can we throw some light on the unprofessionalism? Like wdym you didn't mention the opening act and the act who filled more than 70% of your seats?” one fan tweeted, echoing the frustration of thousands who were baffled by his exclusion from the performers’ spotlight. But it didn’t stop there. The wristbands, a supposed token of recognition, also appeared to ignore J-Hope during his performance, sticking to the same colour throughout his set, while changing hues for other artists. Coincidence? ARMY thinks not.

And then there was the TikTok live coverage, which rubbed salt into the wound. J-Hope's legions of fans, waving their lightsticks, were seemingly ignored in favour of a handful of fans with lightsticks from other groups. One viewer summed it up with: “The host on the TikTok live is so biased. She's supposed to interview fans but went straight to 3 gd fans then went to a bunch of fans without lightsticks and when they screamed jhope left straight to the one with bp lightsticks... She seems pissed when fans claim J-Hope.” Many others also took to social media to call out the lack of professionalism.

So, what’s the verdict? Was this a case of poor event planning, or did J-Hope truly get the cold shoulder from the very event that should have been celebrating his contribution? ARMY certainly isn’t letting it slide without a fight. One thing’s for sure — disrespecting a beloved icon like J-Hope might just be the quickest way to mic-drop the whole event. Maybe next time, they’ll remember: you don’t just forget the guy who’s the heart and soul of the crowd.

