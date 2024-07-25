WATCH: Aparshakti Khurana recreates hilarious Hera Pheri scene with Badtameej Gill co-star Paresh Rawal

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and Paresh Rawal will soon be seen in Badtameez Gill and the two are making the most from their shooting schedule. Khurana and Rawal recently recreated a famous scene from the latter's iconic 2000 film Hera Pheri. Aparshakti Khurana will be seen with Paresh Rawal.

Rawal, who played the role of Baburao in the comedy film played his part in the recreating the scene, whereas Khurana dubbed on Suniel Shetty's character Ghanshyam's dialogues. The dialogue was an exchange between Baburao and Ghanshyaam where the former complained about the constant coughing. Khurana wrote in the caption, "Hey Guys! We just got the simple remedy for cough in this tricky weather for you #DohGhoontLagaaoKhaansiBhagaao"

Check out Khurana's post -

Currently, Khurana is occupied with shooting for Badtameez Gill in London, a film that is said to explore family dynamics and also touches upon societal issues in India. Khurana will also be seen in Stree 2, which will release on Independence Day and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. Khurana in an earlier interview with us had shared how the clash is not a bad thing.

“It is a long weekend with Independence Day and Rakhi all coming together. People are in for a treat. It’s nice people will have choices. We are in a space right now where we have to root for each other. The current climate of the fraternity is such that I don’t think people will be looking down upon each other or trying to pull each other down. Everybody will only be hoping that all three films work. That is eventually how you grow together as an industry,” he had told us.