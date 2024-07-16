Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa box office clash: The current climate of the fraternity is…

Actor Aparshakti Khurana isn’t fazed by the impending box office clash between his upcoming film Stree 2, Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa on August 15. Disclosing that he was previously in talks for the latter two, Khurana sees the overlap as an opportunity for audiences to watch three good films over the weekend. A file photo of actor Aparshakti Khurana

Also Read: Don’t want to get stereotyped as an actor: Aparshakti Khurana

“It is a long weekend with Independence Day and Rakhi all coming together. People are in for a treat. It’s nice people will have choices. We are in a space right now where we have to root for each other. The current climate of the fraternity is such that I don’t think people will be looking down upon each other or trying to pull each other down. Everybody will only be hoping that all three films work,” Aparshakti Khurana tells us adding, “That is eventually how you grow together as an industry.”

Previously, on being asked if there was apprehension about the film’s box office clash with Kumar and Abraham's big-ticket films, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik had said: “It is a big date and since it is a long weekend, there’s a chance for everyone. All the films are good and each one has its own audience. People will definitely watch all of them. I have no apprehension.”

Coming back to Khurana, reflecting on the uniqueness of Stree 2, the 36-year-old tells us that the continuity in its production team was the best thing about the film. “The fact that the exact same team from Stree (2018) came together for Stree 2 made it a very special experience. We even shot at the same location in Chanderi with the exact same team including the actors, director and even the ADs (assistant directors). All of this made filming very special. We relived a lot of memories,” Khurana shares.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana says he was blessed to work with Manoj Bajpayee in his ‘very first film’ Saat Uchakkey

When asked about the pressure of living up to the expectations set by the success of Stree, he admits, “You have to be happily nervous about it. After working hard on anything, every artist feels that the result should also be in our favor.”

Looking ahead, Khurana is optimistic about the audience’s response to Stree 2. “The response to the teaser makes me feel the audience will love the film. We are hopeful. There is happy nervousness for sure.”

Currently, Khurana is occupied with shooting for Badtameez Gill in London, a film that explores family dynamics and also touches upon societal issues in India.