Exclusive! We were allowed only 15 mins to shoot: Choreographer Rajit Dev on Nora Fatehi's FIFA song

Actor-performer Nora Fatehi recently unveiled her song for the FIFA World Cup 2026 titled Siir Siir, which also marks her collaboration with French singer Vegedream. Choreographer Rajit Dev, who has worked on films like Raid 2 (2025), and Thank You For Coming (2023), and with Nora on many music videos before, got to work with her again for the song. Rajit Dev, a still from Siir Siir

He informs that Siir Siir was shot in Morocco’s Casablanca. “On day two of shoot, we drove for over two hours to Rabat to film the stadium sequence. We were only allowed 15 minutes to shoot inside the field of play. So, I planned all the shots on one side of the stadium with the whole crew including the dancers, Nora and Vegedream,” he shares.

But Rajit didn’t let the lack of time affect the quality. “I made sure we all knew what’s the shot and how we will do it. The dancers were from my team and they understood the assignment. We shot everything in 15 minutes and still managed to make it look like a million dollar shot,. I made sure we all knew what’s the shot and how we will do, it which also included drone shots.” he says proudly.

While Nora learnt the steps in a day, the real challenge was choreographing Vegedream, who Rajit directly met on set. “All that you see onscreen are improvised steps. He has such a cool vibe and carries a natural swag. My team just followed the steps that he did,” he shares.