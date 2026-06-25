Welcome To The Jungle's latest track O Mere Balam gets fans excited, they say ‘full entertainer mode’

The trailer of the film had a glimpse of it, but the full track is here. Check it out:

The buzz around Welcome To The Jungle is at it's highest, with just a day to go for it's official theatrical release. Paid previews though, are beginning from Thursday evening itself. The team is putting out new assets back-to-back, the latest being the song O Mere Balam.

Featuring pretty much the entire cast- Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Farida Jalal, Suniel Shetty, among others, it appears to be only a promotional track. The fans are already loving it.

One comment on Akshay's Instagram post for the song read, “Yeh banda ek mishal hai new generation k liye.. Love you” Another claimed they are going to watch the film's paid preview after watching the song, “Mai ye movie aaj night me 8:30 bje wale show me ja rha hun hamare idhar theatre me laga hai”