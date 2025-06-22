When Alia confessed she wants to reprise Geet in Jab We Met 2 and Kareena said ‘Geet can’t be done again’; watch

In her glorious acting career, which spans over 25 long years, Bollywood’s OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has transformed into various characters for the silver screen. But some of her roles have marked iconic milestones in her journey as an actor. One such memorable character that Bebo breathed life into was Geet Dhillon in Jab We Met (2007). The Imtiaz Ali masterpiece also starred Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken businessman. Today, in the era of remakes and sequels, is there any actor who would be able to reprise the role of Geet? Well, Alia Bhatt admitted she would ‘love to’, but here’s what Kareena thought of the idea of Geet 2.0. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor

Back in 2023, sisters-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt graced an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8. It was a fun-filled episode which was loved by audiences. During one segment, a throwback clip of which has now resurfaced on the internet, Karan asked Kareena, “Sara, Janhvi, Ananya or Shanaya: who would you pick to reprise the role of Geet in Jab We Met 2?” Before Kareena could answer, Alia asked KJo, “Why am I not in this list?” Alia went on to say, “Okay fine. I'd love to.” Meanwhile, Kareena answered Karan's question and said, “I don't think Geet can be done again.”

Well, netizens couldn’t agree more with Kareena. Under this viral clip, one social media user claimed, “EXACTLY!! Geet cannot be done again!!💯,” whereas another wrote, “Geet means geet, geet means kareena, none other than kareena 😍.” Another comment read, “Kareena tackle them soo smoothly😂😂😂,” whereas another internet user stated, “Geet can be done again If only Kareena plays it again.” However, there were some who believe that Sara Ali Khan, actor and daughter of Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan, might be a good Geet 2.0. One such netizen claimed, “Sara would be very jolly to be a second geet ❤️🔥,” whereas another opined, “Sara to real life geet hai.”

What are your thoughts?