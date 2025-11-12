‘Not him, take Govinda's autograph’: When Amitabh Bachchan opened up about losing the spotlight to Govinda

Earlier today, Bollywood icon Govinda was rushed to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai after losing consciousness. The actor was reportedly admitted due to fatigue, but thankfully, he was discharged later the same day. Later, Govinda explained that excessive exercise had caused his exhaustion, a conclusion confirmed by his doctors. Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda

As Govinda returns home from the hospital, an old interview of Amitabh Bachchan’s has resurfaced online. While fans are relieved by his recovery, it also brings back memories of the 1990s — a time when Govinda ruled Bollywood, often outshining some of the industry’s biggest names. In one such throwback, Amitabh candidly recalled how he once had to contend with Govinda’s soaring popularity.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls Govinda’s popularity Amitabh has experienced both the soaring highs and dampening lows of his expansive career. In the mid-1990s, he decided to step away from films for a while. Whatever he tried during that phase “wasn’t really sticking”. Surprisingly, it was during this time that Govinda emerged as a force to be reckoned with.

Known for his flawless comic timing, versatile acting, and electrifying dance moves, Govinda dominated the film scene like few others. When Amitabh decided to make a comeback, he teamed up with Govinda in David Dhawan’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), which went on to become a blockbuster. Yet, the experience reminded Amitabh that the dynamics of stardom had shifted.

In a 2016 conversation with journalist Rajeev Masand, Amitabh reflected on this change: “The whole equation changes. The crowd is not as attracted to you. People don’t look at you the same way they used to. You could enter a restaurant and cause mayhem. And then you can enter again and nobody looks at you. So, you go through that phase.”

He elaborated on the contrast between past and present stardom: “I went to promote a film in New York during the time of Laawaris and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. I mean, not to promote, I just went to do a show. And it was madness. You couldn’t get out. Even when you’re on stage, I couldn’t get off the stage because it was just crazy. They had to get the limousine on stage, and there’s a lift that goes underground, and you get out onto the street. That’s how you had to escape.”

Years later, promoting a film alongside Govinda and Raveena Tandon, he noticed a starkly different response: “We got off this great big limousine into the theatre, and nobody looked at you. You’re just walking in like the rest of the audience. So, you realise the difference.”

Amitabh has also recounted moments highlighting Govinda’s immense popularity with fans. During the shoot of Hum (1991), he shared a humorous encounter: “I was shooting with Govinda for Hum when a group of young kids came up to me and one of the boys asked for an autograph. Govinda was standing next to me. There was a young, cute girl who gave him a slap and said ‘Woh nahin, yeh. Govinda ka autograph lo (Not him. Take Govinda’s autograph),'” he told Movie magazine.

The actor will be seen next in his comeback film Duniyadari, which was announced in June 2025.