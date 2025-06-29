When an emotional Rishi Kapoor reviewed Sanju, recorded a video message for son Ranbir: ‘Apne bete ko itna nahi…’

In his 18 year long glorious career as an actor, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has delivered several super hit films, giving us impactful performances to gush over. The latest in the list being Animal (2023). But one of RK’s most versatile roles ever was 7 years ago as actor Sanjay Dutt in his biopic Sanju. Everything from Ranbir’s walk to the way he talked made it almost difficult for audiences to tell him and the real Sanju baba apart. Well, today on the film’s 7th anniversary, let’s revisit the time when Ranbir's late superstar father Rishi Kapoor was blown away after seeing his son as Sanju for the first time. Rishi Kapoor's reaction after watching Sanju trailer

In a throwback video that we stumbled upon, late superstar Rishi Kapoor can be seen getting emotionally overwhelmed after watching the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s 2018 film Sanju. In this Instagram video, Rishi ji exclaims, “I did not, I swear on you, on Ranbir! I did not know, I thought Sanjay Dutt aaya hai! I thought Sanjay Dutt aaya hai. I didn't know Ranbir has come yaar.” Rishi goes on to share a sweet message for his son as a proud father. The veteran actor states, “Ranbir, if you're listening, you don't know how emotionally I am triggered right now. The point when Vinod (co-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra) and Raju (director and co-producer Rajkumar Hirani) are showing me this trailer of yours, the first appearance of yours from the jail I thought it was Sanjay Dutt, not you. My god, you are so…”

Rishi ji then stops himself and goes on to humble his son Ranbir by saying, “Okay theek hai theek hai, apne bete ko itna nahi chadhana chahiye. He's good, you've still got to improve. I love you boy. God bless you. Jai mata di.” This throwback video is as precious as it gets! In the comment section below, several fans have showered love on the adorable father-son duo. One netizen stated, “Ranbir 's all time dream to be praised by his father ❤️,” whereas another comment read, “In the end, he got what he always craved.. 🥹🥹 a father’s pride in his art❣️✨.” Since Ranbir is not officially on social media, many tagged his actor wife Alia Bhatt and wrote, “@aliaabhatt show this to ranbir❤️❤️👏.”

As Sanju completes 7 magnificent years, we wish Ranbir Kapoor many more versatile performances in his illustrious career.