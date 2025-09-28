When birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor expressed his desire to be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s baby’s favourite actor

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most versatile artists that the industry has ever seen. But apart from his superhit films and incredible performances, Ranbir is one actor whose personal life was always the talk of the town. That’s all in the past, now that he is happily married to actor Alia Bhatt and is a doting daddy to their darling daughter Raha. Well, today on RK’s 43rd birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time he wanted to be his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone and her then-boyfriend Ranveer Singh’s baby’s favourite actor. Is Dua Padukone Singh listening?

Back in 2016, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh joined filmmaker Karan Johar for a fun chat on an episode of his talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 5 . This was a few years after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer got into a relationship and before RK and Alia Bhatt started dating. When asked about the elephant in the room, Ranbir had replied, “We’ve positively moved on in our lives and it’s high time that Koffee with Karan also moves on. Because there’s no elephant, it has disappeared, it is invisible.”

Talking about Ranveer and Deepika’s relationship, Ranbir had further shared, “Just the way they are with each other, they complement each other very well. They are in ways perfect to each other’s energies and I am really happy for them and I hope that they can see this through and make some really awesome babies together and I hope their babies like me as an actor and that I am their favourite actor.” Ranveer and Deepika went on to tie the knot two years later in 2018. Last year in September 2024, the couple welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh into the world.

We wish Ranbir a very happy birthday and hope he finds a fan not only in Ranveer and Deepika’s daughter Dua but also his own daughter Raha when the star kids are all grown up.