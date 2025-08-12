‘Sara wanted to be like Kareena Kapoor’: When birthday girl Sara Ali Khan dressed up as Bebo from Asoka; see pic

In various interviews, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan has expressed her admiration for Bollywood’s OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. The star kid described their dynamic as one of deep respect, revealing how Bebo never tried to be a mother-figure to Sara after she married latter’s father Saif in 2012. Instead, Kareena and Sara share a friendly relationship. Sara has also stime and again mentioned how she’s a die-hard fan of Bebo. Well, today on Sara’s 30th birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time she paid tribute to Kareena. This was years before Kareena became Sara’s step-mother. Sara Ali Khan's old picture dressed as Kareena Kapoor Khan

In 2001, Kareena Kapoor Khan emerged as a style sensation when she danced to Alka Yagnik’s San Sanana as Kaurwaki in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Asoka. Bebo portrayed the role of a feisty warrior woman, sporting bold dark eyeliner and tattoos across her body. A few years ago in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Amrita Singh’s close friend and actor Navneet Nishan revealed how Sara Ali Khan, who was 6 years old then, wanted to be like Bebo after Asoka’s release. Navneet had shared, “I remember when Asoka (2001) had released, she wanted to be dressed like Kareena Kapoor. I had to make tattoos on her. Then I tied a scarf around her. I remember Saif Ali Khan came to my house. He looked at her with shock, like ‘What are you doing?’! I clicked a picture at that very moment. Even Amrita is there in the picture.”

When this picture went viral on social media, a netizen pointed out, “Baby Sara was so cute....,” whereas another claimed, “Sara also dressed up as Pooh and went to meet Kareena at K3G premiere.” Meanwhile, many gushed over Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s uncanny resemblance to his abba Saif. For instance, a comment read, “Isn't Ibrahim younger than Sara? How is he in this picture?,” whereas another netizen wrote, “Look at Saif, Ibrahim literally looks like the young Saif. So handsome.”

We wish Sara a very happy birthday!