Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

When Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she bagged her debut film Dhadak with Karan Johar: ‘Audition dena padha tha’

ByMahima Pandey
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 04:01 pm IST

While fans eagerly wait for Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, the actor's old video talking about her debut film Dhadak has gone viral

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy gearing up for her next film Param Sundari. Also starring Sidharth Malhotra, the much-awaited rom com backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, follows the love story of a Malayali girl from Kerala and a Punjabi munda from Delhi. When the first song Pardesiya released, Janhvi’s look reminded many fans of her late superstar mother Sridevi. Well, ahead of the release of Janhvi’s next film, the actor’s old video talking about bagging her debut project Dhadak has now resurfaced on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak

Two years ago in a chat with Mashable India, Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she got her Bollywood dream debut with Dhadak (2018), co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The star kid shared, “Audition dena padha tha. I went to meet Karan (Johar, filmmaker), and Karan knew of me through Manish (Malhotra, designer). Mujhe toh pehele laga hi nahi ki mujhe milne wala tha, toh I was like mazze kar rahi hun main, Karan Johar ke saath, audition kar rahi hun, acting tips mil rahe hain, mera kya jaata hai. And then he said I want you to meet Shashank and he wants you to read for him. So then I did a series of readings for Shashank and he'd give me scenes from Badri, Humpty. So I read and then he never actually told me I got the film.”

Janhvi’s audition for Dhadak
by u/Traditional-File-986 in BollyBlindsNGossip

When asked if things were up in the air for 1-1.5 months, Janhvi replied, “Ek dedh nahi, Karan ke saath toh 3-4 mahina hawe mein tha. Then after this I kept reading, reading, reading and I was like ‘achha chal raha hai yeh acting workshop, lekin life mein karungi kya samajh nahi aa raha hai’.” The young actor has come a long way.

After Param Sundari, which is set to arrive in theatres on August 29, Janhvi will reunite with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

News / HTCity / Cinema / When Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she bagged her debut film Dhadak with Karan Johar: ‘Audition dena padha tha’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On