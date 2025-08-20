When Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she bagged her debut film Dhadak with Karan Johar: ‘Audition dena padha tha’

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy gearing up for her next film Param Sundari. Also starring Sidharth Malhotra, the much-awaited rom com backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, follows the love story of a Malayali girl from Kerala and a Punjabi munda from Delhi. When the first song Pardesiya released, Janhvi’s look reminded many fans of her late superstar mother Sridevi. Well, ahead of the release of Janhvi’s next film, the actor’s old video talking about bagging her debut project Dhadak has now resurfaced on social media. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak

Two years ago in a chat with Mashable India, Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she got her Bollywood dream debut with Dhadak (2018), co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The star kid shared, “Audition dena padha tha. I went to meet Karan (Johar, filmmaker), and Karan knew of me through Manish (Malhotra, designer). Mujhe toh pehele laga hi nahi ki mujhe milne wala tha, toh I was like mazze kar rahi hun main, Karan Johar ke saath, audition kar rahi hun, acting tips mil rahe hain, mera kya jaata hai. And then he said I want you to meet Shashank and he wants you to read for him. So then I did a series of readings for Shashank and he'd give me scenes from Badri, Humpty. So I read and then he never actually told me I got the film.”

When asked if things were up in the air for 1-1.5 months, Janhvi replied, “Ek dedh nahi, Karan ke saath toh 3-4 mahina hawe mein tha. Then after this I kept reading, reading, reading and I was like ‘achha chal raha hai yeh acting workshop, lekin life mein karungi kya samajh nahi aa raha hai’.” The young actor has come a long way.

After Param Sundari, which is set to arrive in theatres on August 29, Janhvi will reunite with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.