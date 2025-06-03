When Life Gives You Tangerines actor Park Bo-gum reveals his plans for a Bollywood debut; here's what he said

In a year filled with too much new content, When Life Gives You Tangerines has carved out a special space in viewers' hearts. Known for its tearjerking storytelling, the K-drama has not only dominated OTT charts but also spotlighted the immense talent of its lead actor — Park Bo-gum. And if recent comments are anything to go by, Bo-gum might just be gearing up for a brand new adventure — in Bollywood. When Life Gives You Tangerines actor Park Bo-gum

Is Bo-gum considering working in India?

Bo-gum is currently on a press tour for his latest drama Good Boy, a high-octane story about Olympic athletes who trade medals for police badges and take on crime with sheer athletic prowess. The series is action-packed, emotionally intense, and layered with themes of resilience. But in between discussions of stunts and scripts, one question caught everyone’s attention: Would Bo-gum ever consider working in India? The answer? A beaming yes.

The actor lit up at the mention of India. “India isn’t just about great food. It has so much to offer. If given the chance, I’d love to travel there.” He continued, “Hopefully, maybe all of us, the Good Boy team, can star in an Indian musical film altogether.” And yes — that’s Bo-gum talking about singing and dancing in a Bollywood-style musical; honestly, we’re already casting this in our heads.

Though his filmography may be selectively curated, Bo-gum’s choices are anything but casual. Reflecting on his recent roles, he shared, “The first thing I look for is whether the script is entertaining to read. Would I recommend this to someone? Would it make you think, talk about it with family? That’s what matters.”

With Korean dramas finding global audiences, particularly in India, Bo-gum is aware of the growing responsibility. “I know there are fans who study Korean and are curious about Korea through these shows,” he said thoughtfully. “So, I’m more cautious about the dramas I choose to be part of.”

Furthermore, his final note, directed at Indian audiences, was full of warmth: “What’s also really amazing is we didn’t have a lot of chances to speak to or meet with Indian fans or the Indian media. And so, to be able to do something like this because you showed so much love for K-dramas, we are very grateful. It’s a huge honour, and I feel very blessed.”

About Good Boy

In Good Boy, Bo-gum plays a boxing medallist turned cop — a role that taps into his physical prowess and screen presence. “Personally in the story, my character is the one in charge of fist fights. I think as an actor, what I am good at is having that active energy, being action-first, and being very agile. I would say that's one of my strengths.”

The role may be gritty and grounded, but it’s clear that Bo-gum’s dreams span genres and borders. While no official announcements have been made, the actor’s openness to working in Indian cinema is making waves — and hopes — among fans