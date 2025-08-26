When Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala said she didn’t have luxuries like other star kids: ‘I look at Shah Rukh Khan…’

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, better known as Sanju Baba amongst fans, has been in the news all day. The reason is not an upcoming project, but a cryptic social media post shared by his elder daughter Trishala Dutt. The star kid and psychotherapist, who lives in New York, took to her Instagram story on Monday to share a hard-hitting note about choosing mental health over preserving family image. Pretty soon there was a debate online about whether Trishala has shared a general post for her followers or if she’s talking about her own family. While there is no clarity about the same, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time the star kid opened up about her bond with father Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt and Trishala Dutt

Trishala Dutt Instagram post

In an interview with HT City back in 2013, Trishala Dutt had opened up about the challenges she faced growing up. At this point, there was buzz about her aspirations of joining the industry. However, Sanjay Dutt had later revealed that Trishala had given up on her acting ambitions. Talking about how life was different for her from fellow star kids, Trishala had shared, “I faced a lot of challenges growing up and till today I face new challenges everyday but I always find a way to fix them. Unlike other starkids I don't have the luxury to have mommy and daddy help with things. I don't have the luxury of a father to ‘make a phone call’ or ‘pull a favour’ for me as the others do. It's hard with no help and you have to do everything on your own.”

Trishala Dutt with Sanjay Dutt and family

Trishala went on to add, “Then I look at someone like Shah Rukh Khan who did everything on his own with no parents in the industry, no friends, no connections, no nothing. He had a drive for success and he had talent. If he can do it, so can I. Anyone can do anything if they put their mind to it.”

For the uninitiated, in her new post, Trishala shared, “Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life. Sometimes, the most draining, invalidating, and dismissive people we know carry the title “family”. You're allowed to protect your peace. You're allowed to go low-contact, or no contact. You're allowed to choose your mental health over preserving the family image. Because “family” is not a free pass to mistreat, manipulate, or guilt-trip you. You DO NOT owe continued access to anyone who keeps hurting you - even if they raised you. When a parent cares more about how the family appears to the world than how it actually feels to live in it, - that's a problem.” The Instagram story vanished after 24 hours. The star kid made her social media handle private on Tuesday evening.

Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt's daughter by his first wife Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996. After her mother's death, Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in the US. Sanjay went on to marry Rhea Pillai in 1998 but they got divorced. Sanju baba is now married to Maanayata Dutt, with whom he shares two children, twins Shahraan and Iqra.