Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Sara Ali Khan’s rumoured boyfriend is more than just a pretty face!

A quiet visit to a Gurudwara has suddenly turned into one of Bollywood’s most talked-about moments. Actress Sara Ali Khan, fresh off the success of Metro... In Dino, was recently spotted in Delhi accompanied by Arjun Pratap Bajwa, and the internet has been buzzing ever since. A video of the duo leaving together has caused some old rumours to resurface, ones of a budding secret rom Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa

re-sparked fresh rumours of a budding romance, leaving fans curious.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?

Arjun is a multi-hyphenate talent — actor, musician, and martial arts enthusiast — with a notable political lineage. He is the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, the Vice President of the BJP in Punjab. While he has kept a relatively low profile in mainstream Bollywood circles, Arjun’s resume reveals a creative and disciplined life.

He began his career in film behind the scenes, working as an assistant director on projects like Singh Is Bliing (2015), before stepping in front of the camera in Band of Maharajas. Alongside acting, he's carved out a niche as a musician, releasing original tracks like Thinkin’ Bout You, Hellcat, and Enroute. He also collaborated on Parda, a fusion single with Tech Panda & Kenzani.

A fitness devotee and martial arts enthusiast, Arjun often shares glimpses of his lifestyle on Instagram, where he boasts over 60K followers. His follower list includes notable Bollywood names like Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and Ridhima Pandit, signaling his growing visibility in the industry. Despite the dating rumours, neither has addressed the speculation. Fans are still waiting on official word, but their public outing has only intensified the gossip mill.

Meanwhile, Sara has also been showing up for her family. She was recently seen cheering on her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, whose film Sarzameen was just released. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the OTT release also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol.

Whether the buzz around Arjun and Sara is a fleeting rumour or the beginning of a new celebrity couple, one thing’s clear: Arjun Pratap Bajwa is a name to watch.