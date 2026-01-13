Who is Talwiinder? Meet Disha Patani’s rumoured new boyfriend who hid his face with paint till now

Punjabi singer Talwiinder has suddenly found himself at the centre of Bollywood chatter after being linked to Bollywood beauty Disha Patani. It all began after the two were spotted together at Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur. A video of them standing together, hand in hand, quickly went viral. While neither Talwiinder nor Disha have addressed the speculation yet, this video was enough to spark curiosity about the musician, who prefers keeping a low-profile. So, who is Talwiinder?

Talwiinder, whose real name is Talwinder Singh Sidhu, is a singer, songwriter and producer who has been carving a niche in India’s independent music scene, quietly but steadily. Born in Tarn Taran in Punjab, and raised partly in the San Francisco Bay Area, his music reflects a global sensibility. It blends Punjabi lyrics with elements of R&B, hip-hop and electronic pop. Over the years, Talwiinder has built a loyal fan following without any mainstream Bollywood exposure. For most of his career, he has performed wearing face paint or masks, choosing anonymity over visibility and letting his music speak for itself. That air of mystery has only fuelled interest among fans.

His list of chartbuster hits includes songs such as Dhundhala, Khayaal, Pal Pal, Haseen, Funk Song and the extremely viral Kammo Ji. Talwiinder has also performed at major music festivals and opened for international acts, such as Dua Lipa at the Zomaland Festival in Mumbai. Well, whether Talwiinder and Disha are actually dating or not remains a mystery. But the viral video has definitely convinced netizens that something is brewing between the two. For now, we will have to patiently wait for the rumoured couple to confirm the news.

Before Talwiinder, Disha was widely linked to her good friend and fellow Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. On the work front, she has an interesting line up of upcoming films, including Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar and O’ Romeo with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.