Who is Tony Beig? Actor Nargis Fakhri’s rumoured hubby that everyone’s talking about

Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri has always kept her personal life low-key, but her recent public appearance has stirred up a storm of curiosity. The actor was recently spotted at the Visit Qatar and NMACC partnership event in Mumbai, where she walked in hand-in-hand with businessman Tony Beig. And just like that, whispers turned into headlines: Did Nargis secretly tie the knot? Nargis Fakhri, Farah Khan, Tony Beig

The buzz only grew stronger when a video from the event showed Farah Khan nudging Tony into frame with the words, “Come stand with your wife.” Fans instantly flooded social media — some surprised to learn of Nargis’ hush-hush wedding, while others couldn’t stop gushing about the “cute couple.”

A hush-hush California wedding

According to reports, Nargis and Tony got married on 16 February 2025 at a luxury hotel in California. The intimate ceremony was kept under wraps, with only close family and friends in attendance. While the couple never made an official announcement, leaked wedding pictures earlier this year gave fans a first glimpse of the celebrations. The two were also spotted vacationing in Dubai on New Year in 2024, adding fuel to the speculation that their relationship was getting serious.

Meet Tony Beig: Businessman and global player

So who exactly is the man who stole Nargis’ heart? Tony Beig is a Kashmiri-born entrepreneur who has built his career in Los Angeles. A graduate with an MBA from Victoria University, he currently serves as the Global Operations Director at Dioz Group of Companies, a manufacturing giant with a presence across the USA, Australia, UAE, and the UK.

Founded in 2006, Dioz Group has grown from a small apparel brand into a multinational business umbrellaing labels like Alanic, Oasis, 8Health, 8EV, and 1 Energy. With his low profile and focus on business, Tony managed to stay away from the glare of Bollywood until his relationship with Nargis came into the spotlight.

From a secretive wedding in California to stealing the show on Mumbai’s glitzy red carpets, Nargis and Tony have quickly become a couple to watch. With Tony’s business acumen and Nargis’ star power, their pairing is equal parts glamour and gravitas.

Nargis on the work front

While her wedding has fans talking, Nargis hasn’t slowed down professionally. She was most recently seen in Housefull 5, Sajid Nadiadwala’s star-studded comedy-thriller that brought together Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film earned a worldwide gross of ₹288.58 crore against a budget of ₹250 crore.