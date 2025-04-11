Why Season 3 of The White Lotus is going to be a gorgeous waste of your time…

Season 3 of The White Lotus arrives with all the expected fixings — a gorgeous tropical backdrop, a cast of privileged eccentrics, and Mike White’s signature cocktail of dread and dark humour. But beneath its glossy surface lies a season riddled with narrative bloat, squandered character arcs, and thematic repetition. While it occasionally brushes up against brilliance — especially in moments anchored by its female characters — the season ultimately collapses under its own weight, substituting chaos for coherence. Still from The White Lotus Season 3

Set in a secluded luxury resort near Phuket, Thailand, the season opens with returning character Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) hearing gunshots — a now-familiar White Lotus opening tease of death. Arriving guests include a trio of lifelong frenemies — Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Laurie (Carrie Coon), and Kate (Leslie Bibb) — as well as the imploding Ratliff family led by disgraced financier Timothy (Jason Isaacs). Also in the mix: vengeance-obsessed Rick (Walton Goggins), his dreamy girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), and a yacht-owning mystery man, Greg (Jon Gries), back in Belinda’s orbit after killing Tanya in Season 2 . As secrets unravel and tensions mount, relationships implode, bullets fly, and several characters meet grim fates — some meaningful, others maddeningly empty.

The good

Even in its most frustrating moments, The White Lotus manages to strike gold — albeit briefly. Carrie Coon’s late-season monologue, where she reflects on how "time gives her meaning" rather than love, work, or motherhood, stands out as the emotional core of the season. It’s a rare moment of clarity in a show otherwise obsessed with murky ambiguity. This quiet revelation offers the kind of philosophical depth Season 3 keeps chasing but rarely lands. The return of Natasha Rothwell as Belinda is another highlight. Her dynamic with her son Zion brings some warmth to the show’s cold, cynical landscape, and her subplot — grappling with complicity in Greg’s dirty money scheme — at least attempts to explore moral compromise with nuance. Aimee Lou Wood’s Chelsea is the heart of the season, even if she’s brutally underserved. Her doomed love story with Rick is predictable, yes, but affecting nonetheless, and her death — foreshadowed through snake bites, robbery, and bad-luck prophecies — is one of the few moments that feels earned. There are also flashes of the show’s former bite: its critique of performative spirituality (via Piper), passive-aggressive female friendships (Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie), and the ceaseless churn of white male violence (Rick, Timothy) still resonate — just not as sharply as they once did.

The bad

But most arcs don’t earn their conclusions. The Ratliffs, arguably the weakest ensemble the show has seen, are emblematic of the season’s failings. Their incestuous tensions and financial collapse — culminating in a botched triple murder via poisoned piña coladas — are handled with such tonal whiplash and narrative sloppiness that they verge on unintentional comedy. And the attempt to frame white male violence as a structural inevitability — seen in Rick, Timothy, and even the corrupted Gaitok — feels tired by now. We've seen this message before, better, and with more precision. Even the show’s signature mystery — this time overrun with fakeouts and symbolic breadcrumbs — feels hollow. It’s as if White wants us to dissect it like Severance, but with far less to say. People die, secrets surface, and no one seems to notice — or care — by the end. The resort resets, the cycle continues. But we’re left wondering: what was the point?

The verdict

For all its ambition and moments of beauty, Season 3 wants to be many things — a spiritual reckoning, a murder mystery, a satire of global privilege — but it ends up being mostly exhausting. With eight episodes that often feel as endless as a humid traffic jam, the show cycles through the same conversations, moral quandaries, and symbolic imagery (lizards, water, repeat) with diminishing returns. Mike White seems less interested in moving the story forward than in keeping it suspended in a fog of self-important ennui. Characters speak in circles. Plotlines sputter out. Talented performers like Christian Friedel and Kpop star lisa are wasted. Patrick Schwarzenegger’s manosphere-baiting Saxon is introduced with weight, then quietly vanishes. Meanwhile, Piper’s spiritual awakening ends in a predictable about-face — she’d rather be rich than righteous — and Rick’s entire arc hinges on a “he’s actually your father” twist that feels like a parody of prestige television.

There are glimpses of what made this show so compelling in the first place: razor-sharp social commentary, hypnotic performances, and a willingness to confront the ugly truths of privilege. But instead of evolving, The White Lotus has become a luxurious echo chamber — as hollow as the world it set out to critique.