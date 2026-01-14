Will Akshaye Khanna join Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2? Actor to return to set soon, here’s everything we know

One of the biggest highlights of Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar , apart from Ranveer Singh, was Akshaye Khanna’s unforgettable performance as Rehman Dakait. The actor came, shined bright onscreen, left the audience in awe of his unmatchable aura, and left. From his smile to his jaw line, from his impromptu dance on Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic track FA9LA to his impactful death scene, fans just can’t get enough of Akshaye and hoped to see him return in Dhurandhar 2 . But many netizens wondered if that was possible, because Rehman Dakait’s character met a ‘kasainuma’ end in Dhurandhar . Well, we have the answer right here.

Movie-lovers’ prayers have been answered because Akshaye Khanna is reportedly returning to sets soon for Dhurandhar 2 . The first part teased the audience by showing glimpses of the sequel, where makers will explore Ranveer Singh’s transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, and his rise as a gangster in Lyari after Rehman Dakait’s death. But according to a new report shared by Filmfare, Dhurandhar 2 will also give us Akshaye aka Rehman’s backstory. The report read, “Our sources confirm that Akshaye Khanna will return to sets for a short one-week shoot, aimed at expanding his character’s backstory and adding more layers to his role in the next chapter of the franchise.”

Soon after this information went viral on social media, fans celebrated the news of Akshaye’s much-awaited return in the comment section. One such netizen claimed, “Bas mere Akshay khanna sir ka screentime badha de Dhar bhaiya,” whereas a comment read, “F**k yeah baby. Was already missing that jawline and cheekbones🔥.” Another social media user shared, “Rehman dacait ka kasainuma backstory we want. M seated,” whereas a netizen stated, “If this is real, then f**k yea baby bring it the f**k on, lekin agar fake news wali dagabaazi nikli toh…”

Also starring Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar 2 is set to arrive in theatres on March 19. The film will clash with Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.