With continued love, Gullak can go to season 10, says actor Jameel Khan

Actor Jameel Khan says relatable stories find their own audience. “As we say, zindagi bahut badi hoti hai toh uski kahaniyan bhi bahut saari hoti hain. That’s what we have been telling for the last four seasons of Gullak and hopefully will continue to tell in the coming years too. I feel the show is built around such relatable content that can go to season 10. The most rewarding thing is that the show was able to maintain the momentum it had set from its very first season and the graph has always gone up from there. It’s incredible on the part of the writers and makers that while so many shows lose their sheen in the next season, here we were able to continue to shine,” says the Gangs of Wasseypur (GOW; 2012) and Srikanth actor. Actor Jameel Khan

Khan minces no words in accepting that the show changed a lot in his life: “Be it GOW or any other project in my career, they have fetched me good returns and reviews, but the kind of love Gullak earned me is unrivaled and I feel it will remain so for years. Success toh mil hi jaati hai, but pyaar nahin milta. I have reached millions of households via phones and screens. Today, people know me as Santosh Mishra and it’s something that we, actors, crave for. You become synonymous with the characters you play. Every character from the show has a following, and people love them for their part in the premise of the show.”

Talking about the kind of work at hand, Khan says he has a good line-up. “I have shot an OTT show in Indore and wrapped a web series that was shot in Lucknow. Toh bas har taraf kaam ho raha hai... I am open to all mediums, but at the same time, I don’t want to replay what I am doing in Gullak. And that’s’ the point I am working on, ki mere har role mein fark dikhe audience ko. Thankfully, till date, I have maintained it that way,” the actor ends.