Wiz Khalifa to perform in India for the third time; What he said ahead of his debut show in 2017: ‘Bollywood looks dope’

American rapper and music producer Wiz Khalifa will return to India this November for his third performance in the country. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to headline the opening day of the inaugural Rolling Loud India, which will take place in Mumbai on November 22. Wiz Khalifa will perform in Mumbai in November

The Pittsburgh-born star first performed here in 2017, before coming back in 2019. “I am always open to working with dope artists no matter where they are from. I listen to every kind of music. I don’t have any favorites but I love listening to a diverse playlist. I have also [heard a lot about Bollywood]. I don’t know a ton about it but it looks dope!” he had told us ahead of his maiden performance in 2017.

“Every show is about the people. So, I will know once I’m there what I think the fans want to see from me. And then bring it!” he had added.

This time, he will take the stage alongside UK sensation Central Cee, who has recently been dominating charts with Which One his collaboration with Drake. Both will headline Day 1 of the festival, with Wiz bringing his career-defining hits like Black and Yellow, See You Again and Young, Wild & Free to Indian fans. They will be joined by a lineup that includes DaBaby, Swae Lee, Hanumankind, Denzel Curry, Gurinder Gill, and Meba Ofilia, among others.

Day 2 (November 23) will mark a milestone moment for Punjabi artist Karan Aujla. Sharing the spotlight with him will be Don Toliver, performing tracks such as No Idea, Lemonade and Private Landing. Mumbai-based rapper DIVINE will also take the stage to perform his new album Walking on Water live for the first time. Additional acts include NAV, Sheck Wes, Ski Mask The Slump God, Westside Gunn, and several international and homegrown names.