Working Diwali for Dharmendra and other actors in Lucknow

Three big-budget films are being shot in Lucknow, the shooting of which will continue during festivities as well. It’s going to be a working Diwali for actors shooting in the city. The local production team is geared up for the shoot on the festival days. Actor Dharmendra shooting for Ekkis in Lucknow(HT Photo)

Veteran film actor Dharmendra, with actor Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda and others will be shooting for director Sriram Raghvan’s film Ekkis based on life of 1971 war hero Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, an Param Vir Chakra recipient. After shooting in different locations in the city, including Nadhwa College, Lalbagh and Qaiserbagh, the team is now shooting in Kakori for three days, informed a source.

Shooting for film Crash Boom Bang starring Ashutosh Rana, Lalit Prabhakar, Anant V Joshi and Ashok Pathak will be held at a heritage hotel in the city. The team started shooting for the film from Friday.

However, filmmaker Aanand L Rai next film Nakrewaalii team will be taking a break on the Diwali day.

“Two film teams will be shooting on the Diwali day while Aanand sir’s team will rest on the day. It’s a challenge to get people on board during festival time but as we say the show must go on so kaam to karna hi hai,” says line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky. Directed by Rahul Shanklya the film stars Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava.

Dharmendra’s charisma!

“Dharamji has broken all records of fan following. I’m handling shootings for over 20 years and have worked in projects with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn but this craze is at a different level. I saw people, including senior women folk, kissing the chair he was sitting on, picking the mud from his feet and applying it on their forehead. From my experience, actor Sanjay Dutt has been the biggest crowd puller but Dharamji...ek jhalak dekhne ko log dewaane hai! On top of it, he is so humble that he starts talking with anyone and acknowledges his fans with an open heart,” says Singh.

