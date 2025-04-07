World Health Day | Ram Kapoor on his physical transformation: Took me six months to change myself mentally…

Actor Ram Kapoor’s 50th birthday was a turning point in his life when he pledged to take charge of his health and gain better health by losing weight which was a threat to his life. Cut to 2024, the actor had a drastic transformation where he lost 55 kgs, looking and feeling healthier than ever. On Worth Health Day, the actor emphasizes that people quit their obsession with “just losing weight” and focus on overall health improvement to get long-term results. Ram Kapoor lost 55 kgs in one year.

How the journey started

Talking about how he continued getting leading roles in television and films, the 51-year-old actor says, “I had become an ambassador for ill health, which I did not have a problem with because I was doing well (professionally) but I also have children. I have a personal life and I cannot promote being this unhealthy to my children who look up to me. So I decided to set a goal.”

Ram, who is a father to daughter Sia and son Aks, gave himself the target of one year and changed his life 360 degrees. Ask what was the biggest challenge for him and he says, “Nothing was tough. This is the best thing, the most amazing thing that I’ve achieved, which is why I’m going to continue doing it until the end of my life. It’s so much fun while you’re doing it. Where is the toughness?”

‘Don’t target weight loss'

The actor, who has been part of several popular tv shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir and Bade Ache Lagte Hai along with films like Humshakals, Student Of The Year amongst other, questions the obsession with losing weight.

“This is the problem that everybody targets weight loss. That’s what I also did in the past 5 years I lost 30 kg not only once but twice because I targeted weight loss, and that always will make you fail. Why do you want to lose weight? Just to become thin? It doesn’t mean you’re gonna be healthy if you’re thin. There are a lot of fat people who are healthier than 3 people. This time I changed my entire mindset, and now I want to be the healthiest version of myself for the rest of my years. So it has nothing to do with weight loss because health and overall fitness is so big that weight is just one small step,” he shares.

Changing the mind first

He also believes in changing one’s mindset, something he did to himself.

“I did a lot of research. I watched a lot of podcasts of all the experts and learned as much as I could, and I took 6 months to completely change as a human being mentally to become healthy and fit for life. That is what you have to do. And then forget about weight loss and only think about health,” says the actor.

Age is just a number

Ram decided to transform his health when he turned 50 years old and while several people find age as a barrier to begin working on their health, the actor dismisses it.

"All this is complete nonsense. If you look at the internet, there are grandmothers who are 70 years old, and that's when they started their journey, and you have to see them one year later with their before and after (transformation). So if your mind gets right and you realize that you have to do this, you will do this at any age. That doesn't mean that it's as easy as when you're 30, of course not. It's harder. But it can be done just like anything else could be," he says.

Before signing off, Ram leaves with a thought-provoking statement as he says, “The last 15 years of your life, do you want to be in a wheelchair, or do you want to be dependent on somebody else for everything? If you do, then don’t worry about this. But if you want to be completely on your feet and self-reliant for the last 15 years of your life, then you have to become fit and healthy.”