Ram Kapoor says ‘rich dad’ didn't talk to him for 10 years for choosing acting: ‘Sold second-hand vehicles for money’

Ram Kapoor, a well-known name in the television and film industry, recently reflected on growing up as the son of the late Anil Kapoor, a renowned ad guru and wealthy businessman. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he revealed how his decision to pursue acting strained his relationship with his father. Ram Kapoor says pursuing acting strained his relationship with his father.

Ram Kapoor admitted to enjoying the privileges of being a rich man’s only son. However, he recalled walking away from those privileges to forge his own path and how it took him nearly 10 years to secure regular work in the industry.

Ram Kapoor on fleeing to America

He said, "When I was 13-14, I told him I wanted to become an actor. He didn’t take me seriously, particularly since I was just a little kid, and he was a very big man. For him, his company was his legacy and everything, and he wanted his only son to take it forward. So, when I said I didn’t want to take over his company, I understood what he must have gone through. Then I fled to America and joined the acting school of my choice. I graduated somehow, returned to India, and started meeting people (for work). I had to prove not only to my father but to my entire family that I was going to do this. I knew everyone was waiting for me to fail because they thought that would bring me back to the ‘right track.’"

How it impacted his relationship with his father

He further shared that when he refused to join his father's business and ran away to America to study acting, his father stopped talking to him and sending him money. He said, "I was in America on my own, making money for food and rent. I worked at Starbucks, sold second-hand vehicles, etc. But had that not happened, I wouldn’t have been the man I am today."

Ram also recalled that his father finally acknowledged his success when his employees began approaching him for photographs with the actor. For 10 years, the relationship between the actor and his father was strained, but over time, as Ram gained fame, his father began to respect his career choice.

Ram Kapoor is best known for portraying Jai Walia in Kasamh Se and Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He has also appeared in several Bollywood films, including Student of the Year, Humshakals, Yudhra, and Thappad, among others. He was last seen in the web series Khalbali Records.