World Heart Day| Remo Dsouza on heart attack: I still can’t figure why it happened to me in 2020

Remo Dsouza’s entire life was turned upside down in 2020, when he was diagnosed with a 100 percent heart blockage. The heart attack came as a bigger shock to him because he says he was always very alert about his health. Remo Dsouza

On the occasion of World Heart Day today, he tells us, “We still can’t figure why this happened to me. I exercise and take care of my body, I have always done that before too. But I am more careful right now. I never smoked, partied hard or drank. This can happen to anyone, anytime.”

Also read: Heart disease myths busted: On World Heart Day, here's what every woman needs to know to stay safe

As for how has his life been post the incident, the filmmaker-choreographer shares, “Initially, it was a bit difficult for me. Everyone’s diet today includes so much packaged and canned foods, which need to be avoided. Go natural, and then there is nothing to worry about, and that’s what I included in my life. As for the rising cases today, everything happens for a reason, and today it is exactly the way we live. Since the day this happened to me, I am keeping a tab on my eating habits.”

One’s family also gets affected mentally, and Dsouza agrees. “Yes it did affect mine as well. I have to keep reassuring them every now and then, that everything is fine. My wife Lizelle keeps checking up on me. Your family is your support system in times like these. Lizelle took complete care of me, and my kids have been supportive. One major reason for heart attacks is stress. With a supportive family around, you overcome that. My advice for everyone reading this would be always look out, your body gives you signs when something is not right.”

As for his work, it remains intact, without any cutting down, “Work goes on. I still do everything the same way, nothing has changed on that front.”