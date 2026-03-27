World Theatre Day| Anupam Kher: I still get nervous going on stage

Highlighting the connection theatre has helped him develop with the audience, the 71-year-old says, “From audience to actors and actors to audience, there is nothing in between. You feel palpitation, and when you feel that, it means your heart is beating, and that means you are alive. Theatre gives me the chance to relive that feeling every time I’m on stage.”

On World Theatre Day today, actor Anupam Kher reiterates why theatre remains central to his craft, calling it the one medium that constantly pushes him to stay alert and present. “It’s a necessity to keep myself alive as an actor… it takes away the dust that can accumulate sometimes, the fear of no retake,” says Kher, pointing to the immediacy that sets theatre apart. “On set, you have multiple takes, but theatre keeps you on your toes, not only as an actor but as a person. Cinema has background music, editing, effects… theatre is pure magic,” he elaborates.

Despite decades of experience, the stage continues to bring with it a sense of uncertainty. “Nervousness is still there,” he says, adding: “Being on the stage has given me the same amount of thrill as it gave me when I first stepped on it in 1994 for my show Salgirah. It keeps me alive as a person, as an actor. That’s why I don’t like being called a veteran or a legend. They’re not supposed to be nervous, but I am. I don’t eat on the day of a show, I don’t talk to anybody… I’m petrified.”

Kher says his approach to theatre and its influence has remained consistent, as he looks for stories that audiences can relate to. Now back with a new show Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane, Anupam Kher shares how the only goal is to connect with the audience.

“I like to do plays where the audience identifies with the story. I can’t do a play where the audience feels alienated. They should take away something from it.”

Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane will resonate with the audience in it's own way He adds: “It’s not only about my life. There are six characters, and through them, audience will identify with one or the other. This is a musical and my only goal was to give the audience the possibility of a musical. That’s how theatre as a medium has grown over the years.” The play features music by Anu Malik, with songs rendered by artistes including Shaan and Sukhwinder Singh. Speaking about the same, he shares, “He was intrigued when I approached him, but he enjoys challenges, and he has given us some memorable songs."

He continues, “An international tour is already planned, with shows scheduled across the US and Canada. The audience reaction to theatre doesn’t differ, as emotions don’t change, relationships may change. Cultures may differ, but emotions remain the same, and through theatre one gets the chance to experience that.”

Theatre is a kind of experience that never gets old At a time when much of entertainment is consumed at home, he sees theatre continuing to function as a shared experience. “You can watch films at home now, but theatre is a family outing. You go out, sit with people, and watch a play together,” he says, adding that audiences also respond to the opportunity to watch screen actors perform live. “They’ve been watching me all their lives in cinema, so it’s an added attraction for them when actors perform live on stage.”

With the changing times and the current situation of the industry, is it easier to bring the audience to the shows, and Anupam Kher is quick to express, “You don’t necessarily need to educate people. You come, you watch, you feel. Theatre is that kind of an experience that never gets old.”