Anupam Kher says he refused to get hair transplant despite being offered money: ‘Main paise nahi lunga’

When Bollywood actor Anupam Kher entered the film industry in 1981, he was bald, and many questioned his ambition to become an actor. However, he went on to star in hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and The Kashmir Files, among others. With two National Awards to his name, the actor carved a niche for himself, making a mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he revealed how hair-weaving companies offered him money to undergo a hair transplant, but he refused. Anupam Kher talks about being offered money to have a hair transplant.

Anupam Kher says he is offered money to get a hair transplant Anupam shared that he considers youngsters his friends and advises them not to call him “sir” or “uncle”, but instead address him as “AK” or “Anupam ji”. He added that being called “uncle ji” boxes him into a category, whereas he prefers to break stereotypes. The actor also said he enjoys discussing topics ranging from AI to health and science with younger generations.

He then revealed that several hair-weaving doctors had approached him for a hair transplant, but he turned them down. He said, “Main har hair weaving company ya doctor ka sapna hoon. Aur bahut saare log paise dene ko teyaar hain ki ek baar aap baal lagwalo humse. Maine yeh mauka unko nahi diya (I am every hair-weaving company’s or doctor’s dream. And many people are ready to pay me to get a hair transplant done just once with them. But I never gave them that opportunity).”

He added, "Kitne bhi paison ki zarurat mujhe padh jaaye, main paise nahi lunga kyunki mujhe lagta hai main voh rahunga hi nahi. Jab Sikandar bahut chota tha, main ek baar akbhar padh raha tha aur mujhe nahi pata tha usmein hair oil ki ad hai. To Sikandar ko laga main voh ad dekh raha hoon toh voh kehta, 'dad sochna bhi mat' (No matter how much money I might need, I won’t take it because I feel I wouldn’t remain the same person. When Sikandar was very young, I was once reading a newspaper and didn’t realise there was a hair oil advertisement in it. Sikandar thought I was looking at that ad, and he said, ‘Dad, don’t even think about it).' I am blessed to have a family that has a great sense of humour, that really helps."