Anupam Kher says he refused to get hair transplant despite being offered money: ‘Main paise nahi lunga’
Anupam Kher recalled his son Sikandar Kher asked him not to think about taking hair growth oil, revealing that he had rejected offers for a hair transplant.
When Bollywood actor Anupam Kher entered the film industry in 1981, he was bald, and many questioned his ambition to become an actor. However, he went on to star in hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and The Kashmir Files, among others. With two National Awards to his name, the actor carved a niche for himself, making a mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he revealed how hair-weaving companies offered him money to undergo a hair transplant, but he refused.
Anupam Kher says he is offered money to get a hair transplant
Anupam shared that he considers youngsters his friends and advises them not to call him “sir” or “uncle”, but instead address him as “AK” or “Anupam ji”. He added that being called “uncle ji” boxes him into a category, whereas he prefers to break stereotypes. The actor also said he enjoys discussing topics ranging from AI to health and science with younger generations.
He then revealed that several hair-weaving doctors had approached him for a hair transplant, but he turned them down. He said, “Main har hair weaving company ya doctor ka sapna hoon. Aur bahut saare log paise dene ko teyaar hain ki ek baar aap baal lagwalo humse. Maine yeh mauka unko nahi diya (I am every hair-weaving company’s or doctor’s dream. And many people are ready to pay me to get a hair transplant done just once with them. But I never gave them that opportunity).”
He added, "Kitne bhi paison ki zarurat mujhe padh jaaye, main paise nahi lunga kyunki mujhe lagta hai main voh rahunga hi nahi. Jab Sikandar bahut chota tha, main ek baar akbhar padh raha tha aur mujhe nahi pata tha usmein hair oil ki ad hai. To Sikandar ko laga main voh ad dekh raha hoon toh voh kehta, 'dad sochna bhi mat' (No matter how much money I might need, I won’t take it because I feel I wouldn’t remain the same person. When Sikandar was very young, I was once reading a newspaper and didn’t realise there was a hair oil advertisement in it. Sikandar thought I was looking at that ad, and he said, ‘Dad, don’t even think about it).' I am blessed to have a family that has a great sense of humour, that really helps."
Anupam Kher’s upcoming film
Anupam will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Directed by Prashant Bhagia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath, the film is a sequel to the 2006 cult classic Khosla Ka Ghosla!. It will see Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Kiran Juneja and Boman Irani reprising their roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, on August 28, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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