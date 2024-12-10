Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World-renowned Drumcode showcase to come for an exclusive show in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 10, 2024 08:51 PM IST

Drumcode Mumbai event on February 1, 2025 will bring artists from the Drumcode label family and beyond, including Anii, Bart Skils and Chris Avantgarde

Known for its explosive energy and unmatched techno vibe, Drumcode is set to make a landmark appearance in Mumbai, with electronic music maestro Adam Beyer, founder of Drumcode Records, will bring artists from the Drumcode label family and beyond, delivering a night of unmissable beats, immersive soundscapes and dynamic energy that promises to captivate Indian fans.

Drumcode comes to India in February 2025
Drumcode comes to India in February 2025

Setting the night on fire, Drumcode will host a night to remember at Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Founded by Adam Beyer in 1996, Drumcode stands as the highest selling and most influential record label in techno as a global events brand hosting festivals and events throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America along with their radio show, launched in 2010, listened to by 22 million people across 100 countries worldwide.

Drumcode brings together top-tier artists who share a dedication for techno’s raw, powerful essence. Over the years, many high-profile artists including Amelie Lens, Charlotte de Witte, Joseph Capriati, Maceo Plex and Marco Carola have released on Drumcode, with their pioneering record label spearheading the emergence of techno into the mainstream audience. Joining Adam for Drumcode Mumbai are Anii, Bart Skils and Chris Avantgarde. Drumcode Mumbai is organised by Spacebound, Dome and Team innovation.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On