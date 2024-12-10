World-renowned Drumcode showcase to come for an exclusive show in India

Known for its explosive energy and unmatched techno vibe, Drumcode is set to make a landmark appearance in Mumbai, with electronic music maestro Adam Beyer, founder of Drumcode Records, will bring artists from the Drumcode label family and beyond, delivering a night of unmissable beats, immersive soundscapes and dynamic energy that promises to captivate Indian fans. Drumcode comes to India in February 2025

Setting the night on fire, Drumcode will host a night to remember at Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Founded by Adam Beyer in 1996, Drumcode stands as the highest selling and most influential record label in techno as a global events brand hosting festivals and events throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America along with their radio show, launched in 2010, listened to by 22 million people across 100 countries worldwide.

Drumcode brings together top-tier artists who share a dedication for techno’s raw, powerful essence. Over the years, many high-profile artists including Amelie Lens, Charlotte de Witte, Joseph Capriati, Maceo Plex and Marco Carola have released on Drumcode, with their pioneering record label spearheading the emergence of techno into the mainstream audience. Joining Adam for Drumcode Mumbai are Anii, Bart Skils and Chris Avantgarde. Drumcode Mumbai is organised by Spacebound, Dome and Team innovation.