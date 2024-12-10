Mumbai BEST bus crash: 7 dead, as many critical; arrested driver lacked EV driving experience | Key points

The death toll in the BEST bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla (West) rose to seven on Tuesday, while 42 injured people continued to receive medical treatment in various medical facilities, including Bhabha Hospital, Sion Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital. Mumbai: People gather near the wreckage of vehicles after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus rammed into pedestrians as well as vehicles on a road at Kurla, in Mumbai.(PTI)

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) said that the driver, Sanjay More (50), had lost control of the bus and rammed into 30 to 40 vehicles and pedestrians over a 100-metre stretch. The bus came to a halt when it crashed into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall.

