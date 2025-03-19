The Electric State X Reviews: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt starrer leaves netizens dismayed; ‘like AI slop’

The highly anticipated 2025 science fiction action-adventure film The Electric State was a bold venture into a dystopian future, helmed by the Russo brothers — Anthony and Joe Russo — known for their work on blockbuster hits like Avengers: Endgame (2019). With a hefty reported budget of $320 million, this adaptation of Simon Stalenhag's illustrated 2018 novel was expected to be a cinematic masterpiece. However, reactions from netizens suggest that the film has failed to live up to its hype, leaving many disappointed. Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt starrer The Electric State

Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, alongside an ensemble cast including Ke Huy Quan, Woody Harrelson, and Giancarlo Esposito, The Electric State was touted as a visually stunning and thought-provoking narrative. But critics have slammed it as a “soulless Netflix slop” that undermines the essence of Stalenhag's original graphic novel.

What the internet has to say

The film’s transition from the illustrated pages of Stalenhag’s melancholic world to the silver screen seems to have fallen flat for many viewers. One user expressed their frustration, saying, “Today I am mourning Simon Stalenhag’s The Electric State; a beautiful, melancholy and atmospheric graphic novel that’s been ‘adapted’ into soulless Netflix slop. Why did they even buy the rights to the book if they’re just going to turn it into that?” For others, the disappointment ran deeper. One user remarked, “After serving up what will be a strong contender for the worst movie of 2025, it is enough to make one suspect that the Russo Bros are willfully trying to destroy their own careers and the studios they work for by deliberately making overpriced, unwatchable, forgettable piles of shit.”

The criticism wasn’t just limited to the direction or the script, but also the performances of its lead actors. “The Electric State (2025) is so bad that whenever a famous actor (there’s a bunch) turns up in a supporting role, the feeling is less ‘hey, good to see you!’ and more ‘the f*** are you doing here?’ Pratt and MBB are Razzie bad, but the Russos are the true culprits. Like AI slop,” another comment read, suggesting that the performances felt disconnected and hollow, perhaps due to a lacklustre script or poor direction.

For some viewers, the film’s flaws were most glaring in its conclusion. “The core problem with Electric State can be summed up in the final few scenes. Used to be that movie writers didn’t require a character to embark on a three-minute monologue explaining what you were supposed to take away from the movie. So much for ‘Show, don’t tell,’” one user pointed out. The final moments, apparently laden with clumsy exposition, seemed to strip away any nuance the film may have had, leaving audiences with a heavy-handed moral rather than an organic conclusion.

High budget, low return

With a budget of $320 million that places The Electric State among the most expensive films ever made, expectations were sky-high. Yet, it seems that the Russo brothers — who were once celebrated for their deft handling of the Avengers franchise — may have failed to capture the same magic with this science fiction project. Despite their track record in blockbuster filmmaking, their attempt at adapting a beloved graphic novel has drawn criticism from fans and critics alike. Ultimately, the film appears to have missed the mark, with many reviews highlighting its lack of emotional depth, poor character development, and an over-reliance on star power to distract from its shortcomings.