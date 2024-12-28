Year-Ender 2024: APT to Nadaaniyan; top trending reel songs of the year

From the recent rage of APT to cricketers grooving to Gulabi Sadi, here are the top trending songs that made way to our playlists thanks to Instagram reels Top trending reel songs of 2024

APT

This track by New Zealand and South Korean singer Rosé and American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars released in October and became an instant rage. In the two months since its release, the song has amassed over 5.3 million reels on Instagram, and its dance going viral by the minute.

Every second

Japanese singer-songwriter Mina Kobae’s Every Second released in 2021, but it’s three years later that the song has become the go-to song for beautiful aesthetics on Instagram. Till date, over 4.5 million reels have been made on the song.

Gulabi Sadi

A regional Marathi song by singer Sanju Rathod reached international as cricketers in the Mumbai Indians, led by Ishaan Kishan and Hardik Pandya made a reel on it. Not just them, but actor Madhuri Dixit also took part in the virality of the song which has had over 3.7 million reels made on it.

Dil Tu Jaan Tu

Dixit used another viral song to make a special photo collection to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with Dr Shriram Nene, thus giving the song by Gurnazar next level of visibility. Over 2.9 million reels on Instagram have used it as the go-to love song to share their romantic moments.

Espresso

Singer Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso is the ‘IT’ song for anything classy and fashionable, with actor Nora Fatehi using the song for one of her style reels. Till date, over 2.7 million reels on the song have made it a social media sensation.

Paon Ki Jutti

The emotions and intensity of Paon Ki Jutti by singers Bunny, Jaani and Jyoti Nooran connected with the audience, with over 2.6 million reels made on it to show different human emotions on social media.

Aha Tamatar

A nursery rhyme song for kids, Aha Tamatar, became a viral sensation all over the country with parents making the cutest reels of their kids on the innocent song. With over 2.6 million reels made, the song stands proudly on the top trending reel songs list this year.

Alibi

Sung by Iranian-Dutch artiste Sevdaliza, Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar and French singer-songwriter Yseult, Alibi became the ‘oomph’ song of the year. Over 2.6 million reels have used its audio to bring out some edgy content on social media, including actors Nia Sharma and Krystle Dsouza.

Tere Bina Na Guzara

Singer Josh Brar’s Punjabi track Tere Bina Na Guzara became a love song for all ages with users across all age groups using it to express love in their own way. Not just emotions, but the song also had many interesting dance covers which are included in over 2.4 million reels made on it.

Nadaaniyan

Suny by independent artiste Akshath Acharya, this sweet romantic ode became an instant favourite. The popularity of the song even led the singer to release a consequent music video. Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were among the people who helped the song reach over 2.2 million reels made on its audio.