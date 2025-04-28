‘Yeh humara Kashmir hai’: Atul Kulkarni reaches Pahalgam days after attack to give terrorists a message; watch

On April 22, the country was left speechless and sleepless when terrorists attacked tourists in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Around 26 victims, who were either there for a vacation or for their honeymoon, were asked their religion before being shot dead. Condemning this heinous act, many Indian as well as Pakistani actors took to their official social media handles, offering condolences to the family of the deceased. Meanwhile, actor Atul Kulkarni proved that actions speak louder than words when he reached Pahalgam, just days after the incident, to give the terrorists a message. A message which he could not have given while sitting in Mumbai. Atul Kulkarni in Pahalgam

In a video which has taken the internet by storm, ANI quoted Atul Kulkarni saying, “The incident that took place on 22nd April has made the entire country sad...I read that 90% of bookings have been cancelled here. The message that the terrorists are giving is not to come to Kashmir. This is not going to happen. This is our Kashmir, our country, and we will come here. This is the answer we should give to the ideology of terrorists. I could not give this message staying in Mumbai, so I came here. If I can come, then the rest of the country can also come here...We should come here and not get scared…”

Lauding the action taken by Atul, a netizen wrote, “In a way he is right about it and security will be on high alert right now but it’s natural for public to be scared of the place for some time until the government shows some action. Empty words and candle vigil is not going to calm scared nerves.” Agreeing, another internet user tweeted: “I agree, we as citizens of Bharat shouldn't boycott our own land. We can track terrorists, our agencies today published names of OGW. Kashmir is our land, do not encourage people to boycott 🙏🇮🇳🫡.”

What are your thoughts on this action taken by Atul Kulkarni?