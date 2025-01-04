Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Satya, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Re-releases to rule box office in 2025? Experts weigh in

2024 was undoubtedly the year of re-releases, and it seems that 2025 is set to follow suit. The reason behind this trend is quite simple: a growing demand for more entertainment. Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee in stills from their respective films.

This year, there will be several gaps between the release of anticipated films, and industry experts believe that classic, iconic films fill this void effectively, helping ensure the audiences continue to turn up at cinema halls.

In January alone, three films are re-releasing - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Satya (1998) and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), which marked actor Hrithik Roshan’s debut.

The trend is here to stay

Trade expert Atul Mohan tells us, “I don’t think this trend is going to die any time soon, and there’s logic for it. The lineup of new films this year is good enough, but many won’t be able to make it; they might get postponed to next year. We will therefore have some Fridays where we won’t have new films,” adding, “Earlier, there were small-budget films being made by independent producers, but that is dying a slow death. So ‘fillers’ for many weeks won’t be there after a big film releases. These re-releases will act as that.”

Producer Ramesh Taurani, who saw a positive response to the re-release of his 2009 production Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani last year, shares his plans for re-releases in 2025. He reveals, “We have got queries for Kacche Dhaage and Soldier’s re-release from theatre owners, same for Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai. We will get them out this year.”

Expensive process?

While these movies may be in demand, but how expensive and viable is it to re-release a film?

Recently, when when asked about the possibility of re-releasing his old cult classics, filmmaker Hansal Mehta had told us, “Re-releasing a film is an expensive process. I don’t have the money to do it.”

But is it really that expensive considering only blockbuster hits, with big studios and production houses behind them, are making a comeback and there are very few exceptions like Tumbbad (2018)?

Varun Gupta, Founder-director, Max Marketing, points out, “You cannot escape the distribution cost for a re-release, but it is not as expensive as releasing a new film,” adding, “You still need to keep aside a minimum of ₹50-60 lakhs to release in 150-200 screens.”

He further says, “When I handled the marketing for Karan Arjun’s re-release recently, money was only spent on YouTube, and some standees as we were coming alongside other big, new films. Additionally, we spent some amount for the posters and new trailer with a voice-over by Hrithik Roshan. Our budget exceeded the amount I mentioned previously.” Gupta also shares that while Laila Majnu makers held one event, Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad spent the most on a re-release “about ₹3-4 crores.”

Weighing in on whether re-releasing is an expensive affair, Taurani explains, “One only has to give the Digital Cinema Package (DCP) to theatres, they will take care of the rest. Promotions take some money. Also, the money earned from re-releases, theatres have a bigger share than producers, the ratio should be 70:30.”

However, Amit Sharma, Managing Director of Miraj Cinemas, offers a different perspective. He says, “I don’t think the trend will dominate the year. There’s a good number of original content lined up.”