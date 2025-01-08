Yo Yo Honey Singh, Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh: Sonu Sood on teaming up with the ‘dream team’ for Fateh

One of the key aspects Sonu Sood paid particular attention to in his directorial debut Fateh is the music. The film, which is set to hit theatres on January 10, boasts an impressive album, featuring the title track Fateh Kar Fateh, sung by Arijit Singh, Hitman by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Waheguru Kahey Mann Mera, crooned by Sukhwinder Singh. Sonu Sood has directed Fateh.

When asked about putting this ‘dream team’ together, Sood shares, “I’ve always believed that music is the backbone of a film— aside from the action, emotion, and everything else," adding, "I was also very clear about the voices I wanted to be a part of my script. This film isn’t just about the music; it’s about how music supports the overall narrative. Arijit Singh, Honey Singh, B Praak, Jubin Nautiyal, Stebin Ben — they were always my first choices.”

Further, sharing his views on how crucial music is to a film, Sood continues, “I knew that there had to be variety in the music to support the film because songs play a crucial role in moving the story forward. And everyone involved did an incredible job. I want to thank them for supporting me in my debut as a director. It definitely made Fateh very special.”

Talking specifically about his collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh for the now viral track Hitman which has over 50 million views on YouTube in less than three weeks, Sood excitedly says, “I’ve known him for 16 years, ever since he was in Mohali making music. I always believed in this young Punjabi boy who was doing wonders. Look at him now — he’s a star, yet he was so happy to create Hitman for me. And the fact that the song has broken records is the icing on the cake.”