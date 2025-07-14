Yo Yo Honey Singh pays special tribute to AR Rahman, gets his signature tattooed

Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary composer A.R. Rahman by getting a tattoo in his honour. Honey took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself getting inked, calling Rahman a “living legend” and expressing his deep respect for the maestro’s contribution to Indian music. Yo Yo Honey Singh

In the video, the 42-year-old rapper is seen getting a tattoo on his back while singing Rahman’s popular track Tu Hi Re, as he gets his name tattooed on his right shoulder blade. He said, “This is for my love for the lovely legend Mr. A.R. Rahman. I love you sir. This is for you. Thank you for blessing me with your music. You are the reason why I am a musician today. I love you forever.”

Sharing the video, Honey wrote, “My third tattoo in one night for my lovely living legend @arrahman sir !! I love you sir thank you for everything.” The rapper has been vocal about his admiration for Rahman and has previously expressed his dream of collaborating with him. Honey Singh even hopes to produce a Grammy-worthy track with Rahman in the future.

Recently, Honey Singh released his music video Teri Yaadein, featuring actress Nargis Fakhri and international artist Grini. The track is part of his album Glory, which marked his return as a music producer and featured songs in 10 different languages. With this tribute to A.R. Rahman, Honey Singh has once again showcased his deep respect for the music legend.