Yuvika Choudhary on registering her marriage 7 years after wedding with Prince: We had to do it for our daughter

"We tried at least three times, but it always got delayed," Yuvika Chaudhary shares with a laugh as she reveals what took her and Prince Narula to officially formalize their marriage. Speaking to us, the actor-couple, who tied the knot on October 12, 2018, took to their vlogs three days ago (May 27, 2025) and shared that the delay was due to their constantly clashing schedules and that now they are officially married. Yuvika Choudhary on registering her marriage with Prince Narula

"My mom even booked a slot for us, but every time Prince was either traveling or shooting for Roadies. Time never matched. He would start the paperwork, fill out the forms, but he just didn’t have the time to finish," reveals Yuvika. It wasn’t until the couple welcomed their daughter that the urgency truly kicked in. "Now that we have to travel and documentation has to be very strong, we couldn’t delay it any longer. We had to do it legally. It was on the priority list," she says.

"We could have finished this before, but our timings never matched. And then, after our daughter came, everything just started aligning. It’s like it was meant to happen now. She came, and then everything started falling into place," shares Yuvika, adding, "We are responsible parents now and needed to finish it. It’s not good to delay such things." Sharing her excitement after officially registering the marriage, Yuvika says, "I told Prince, ‘Now I’m officially going to use your surname,’ and he felt so happy." She adds, "It was important for documentation, yes, but it also gave a new kind of completeness."

Talking about their bond, Yuvika shares how they celebrated the big step. "We didn’t throw a big party or anything. Har pal celebration hua, with our kind of masti—laughing, eating, pulling each other’s leg. That’s how we celebrate—through love and humour." Adding, she says, "Our daughter will get to see all this—how her parents laughed, lived, and loved."

Addressing the divorce rumours and how they affected her and her family, Yuvika says, "Trolls will talk. It’s a part of life now. But I don’t focus on that. You don’t know the real story behind what we are shooting, and then you make comments based on what you suppose is correct."

The 41-year-old actor further adds, "I have such a beautiful life going on. I don’t want to spoil it by giving importance to negativity. I post my content, but I don’t go through the comments, especially the trolls—I ignore them. That’s the main reason we haven’t shown our daughter’s face. Troll us if you want, but don’t drag children and families into this. If you have a problem, talk to me or Prince. We are public figures, not our parents, not our child."

"In many areas, people don’t register marriages, but for me, it was important. Being Indian and being in the public eye, we must respect the government and the legal system. Now that we are parents, it’s our responsibility to make sure everything is done properly. This was not just my decision, but Prince’s too. We both wanted to get all the papers and documentation sorted out legally. It’s the right thing to do," concludes Yuvika.

Speaking about today's generation and how they view relationships, Yuvika feels times have changed drastically. "I see so much confidence and clarity in the younger generation. They know what they want at a very early age. But patience is lacking. Nobody wants to go through the struggle. But struggle is important—it builds you. Without pain, you can’t understand your own strength." She expresses concern about the trend of avoiding responsibility. "Everything is about ‘me time’ now. No one wants to be responsible for anyone else. That’s why there are so many weird terms—situationships, benching, ghosting. No one wants to commit. It’s like they’re constantly changing ships—friendship, situationship, whatever—without actually sailing in one."