Mother's Day Special | Yuvika on motherhood, IVF and Prince's dad mode: He cut the cord and it changed everything

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary and husband Prince Narula, welcomed their first baby on October 19, 2024. The actor, who is excited to celebrate her first mother's day with her daughter Ikleen, talks to us exclusively and shares that she feels complete after becoming a mother. From celebrating Mother's Day with her own mother to experiencing it for the first time as a mom herself, Yuvika Chaudhary calls this a truly special phase. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula with daughter Ikleen

"Three generations together—it's a special celebration," she shares, adding, “I always wanted this phase. I used to feel— when will my time come? Pregnancy ki jo journey hoti hai, apart from the struggles and changes the body goes through, woh bahaut special hoti hai. When you finally hold the baby, see their face, you realise it’s the only joy jiske liye ap itna struggle kar rahe the. It’s like a miracle in itself and it’s an experience apne aap mei.”

Talking about her pregnancy, Yuvika shares: "I used to constantly feel pukish yet all I wanted to do was eat. I used to tell myself that this is what my baby needs. I threw up a lot till the delivery, plus acidity and headaches were complimentary. All my life I’ve never been a foodie, but the way I’ve eaten during pregnancy— woh ab bhi control nahi ho raha hai. And as I am feeding, I need to keep eating. A mom’s journey doesn’t start with pregnancy and end with delivery— once you enter the phase, you are a mom forever.”

Recalling the moment she shared the pregnancy news with her family and Prince, Yuvika beams as she recalls, “When you see your family’s reaction over such news, the happiness only multiplies. I’ve always been a family person, and I was eagerly waiting for this. Everyone's faces lit up— planning began immediately."

Recalling the first time she held her baby, Yuvika mentions, “The first time I held her was after a long wait, as it was a C-section I couldn't hold her immediately. As soon as she was out, Prince cut the cord. He was there in the operation theatre, jumping around. I finally held her in the room after the surgery, and I felt complete.”

The actor named her daughter Ikleen. Ask her whose choice was it and Yuvika replies, “Prince was adamant about it. We shortlisted names together, but he was very sure about this one. People used to say I was glowing, that meant a baby girl. I had that spark too— shopping for both genders— but somewhere I felt it was a girl.”

Talking about what kind of mother she is, she says, “Every day, your child teaches you something. I want to go with the flow. Hopefully, I won’t be a strict parent. I’m learning every day." Yuvika adds, "She has got everyone together. Nani, Dadi, Bua, Mamu— everyone checks in on her.”

The 41-year old actor, opens up about the struggles during her pregnancy. “The journey was not easy. Nothing comes easy. But when the outcome is beautiful, you forget the pain. Mine was an IVF baby. It involved injections, checkups, pain— but I always stayed positive. Life isn’t perfect, but you should value what you have and celebrate it every day,” express Yuvika. She continues, “Being a mom has made me more selective on social media. Before, I shared everything with good intentions, but people often misunderstand. I want to protect my child from that.”

“Postpartum depression is real. I was feeding, struggling, and crying at times. But slowly, I understood how to handle it. It's a journey— building a bond with your child, understanding their needs,” shares Yuvika. She adds, “We receive what we dream of, but nothing comes free. People see only the rosy side, but real life is about balance.”

Ask her how is Prince after becoming a dad, the actor says, “He’s changed a lot. He wants to come home, see the baby. He was a free bird earlier, but now he's all about giving the best to our baby. Ikleen is mad about Prince! I do everything for her, but she lights up the moment he walks in.”

Yuvika shares how returning to work hasn’t been easy, but she’s already managing both roles with grace. She concludes: “Yes, I’m back to work and I travel with my baby. Till she starts school, she’ll travel with me everywhere. I want her to see how her mom works and handles home too. That’s the life I want to give her.”