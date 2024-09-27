Did Deepika Padukone 'follow' Yuvraj Singh around during 2008 Australia Tour? The internet thinks so

The internet certainly thinks so. Former international cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently appeared on the Club Prairie Fire podcast. In conversation with hosts Michael Vaughan, Adam Gilchrist, James Rochford, and Ollie Silverton, Yuvi revisited his career highlights, also spilling tea on some interesting anecdotes. One in particular appears to have gotten everyone talking. Yuvraj Singh recalls being 'followed' by girlfriend during Australia Test Tour: The internet is convinced that it was Deepika Padukone

Way back during the 2007/2008 Australia Tour, the cricketer opened up about his girlfriend at the time, "an actress" who's "doing good at the moment". Well that actually, significantly narrows the list down. Yuvi's anecdote went on to describe how despite him telling her that they shouldn't meet as he wanted to focus on his game, she reportedly "followed" him to Canberra. The anecdote then hilariously proceeds to describe how the actor in question ended up packing his suitcase with his shoes in it, as a result of which the only option at hand, was for Yuvi to wear her pink slip-ons as he made his way to the airport with the rest of the team.

He said, "I was actually dating an actress, I won't take her name...she's doing good at the moment, a lot of experience, and she was actually shooting in Adelaide. I told her, 'listen, let's just not meet for a bit because (I have to focus). And she actually followed me to Canberra in the bus and it was the middle of the Test Tour and in the first 2 tests I didn't get many runs, and I was like, 'what are you doing here you know' and she's like 'I want to spend time with you'. So, yes, she kind of like, I met her in the night and we got to chatting. (I told her) 'you need to focus on your career and I need to focus on mine because I'm on the Australia Tour and you know what that means'. Anyways, we were leaving in the morning for Adelaide from Canberra and she packed my suitcase before leaving and the bags are already leaving tonight. In the morning I was like, 'where are my shoes?' and she goes, 'I think I packed them'. And I have 20 minutes to get on the bus. And I was like, 'how am I gonna go in the bus?' and she said, 'why don't you wear my shoes?'. So she had these pink slip-ons...". He then proceeded to narrate how he had to walk onto the bus in his pink footwear as the rest of the team gave him slow claps. He kept the pink slip-ons till he could switch them out for some flip-flops before the flight.

While the anecdote in itself is interesting enough, the one question on everybody's mind is, who is this actor who is reportedly doing very well for herself now? The internet has an answer. It's Deepika Padukone! (we guess). As soon as the podcast went live, social media threads and chatrooms nearly exploded with affirmative statements about it being her. One thing which makes this quite the probability is the fact that Deepika and Yuvraj, were as a matter of fact linked, also having been spotted together multiple times during that duration, which was shortly after she made her debut with Om Shanti Om (2007). Incidentally, this also coincides with the time Deepika was shooting for her second film, Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), part of which was shot in Australia.

"Is he referring to Deepika here ?" just make up the milder comments when it comes to this bout of speculation. Speaking about her debut, one particularly snide comment read, "Younger Deepika giving Mikey Mehta ( from OSO) vibes". As a matter of fact, many netizens are past the point of speculation and are entirely convinced that it is in fact, Deepika who Yuvi was referring to. Some comments expressing this read: "During an interview, #YuvrajSingh shared some light-hearted stories about his time dating #DeepikaPadukone, revealing her affection for him back then. Their relationship might be old news, but the anecdotes are pure gold for fans! 🏏🎬 ", "#YuvrajSingh tells in an interview how much #DeepikaPadukone was obsessed with him when they were dating" and "Deepika has a history of obsessing over her boyfriends, including Ranbir,Yuvraj and Sid... bro".

Do you think Yuvraj was referring to Deepika in his anecdote?