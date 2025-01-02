Zaeden wants to blend ‘nostalgia and innovation’ in his superstar era

Singer-songwriter Zaeden’s journey in music has always been defined by a passion for storytelling and innovation. From his early days as a DJ and producer to becoming a singer-songwriter, he’s consistently explored new sounds while staying connected to his roots. “Music for me is about evoking emotions and creating timeless moments,” Zaeden reflects. “It’s a universal language that connects us all, and my goal has always been to create music that resonates across generations.” Zaeden hopes to enter his superstar era with his latest single, Deewana

His latest single, Deewana encapsulates this ethos perfectly. With its nostalgic 90s vibe, the track is a heartfelt tribute to an era known for its iconic melodies and aesthetics. “The 90s have always been close to my heart – whether it’s the music, the films, or the aesthetics, there’s a certain magic about that time that we all connect with,” Zaeden shares. Deewana combines the charm of that golden era with a modern twist, bridging the gap between two generations.

The music video, featuring Zaeden alongside Anjini Dhawan, takes this homage a step further. Their on-screen chemistry channels the energy of classic 90s Bollywood. Zaeden says, “Collaborating with Anjini was amazing. She has such a natural presence on screen, and her energy really helped bring the vision of the music video to life. It felt like we were stepping into a time capsule, but with our own little twist.” He recalls memorable moments from the shoot, from recreating iconic poses to a sun-drenched dance sequence that left the entire crew in high spirits. “And of course, the delivery boy intro is a special one, haha,” he adds with a laugh.

The song also marks a pivotal moment in Zaeden’s career. “This track represents the beginning of my ‘superstar era,’” he explains. “It’s about stepping into my own as an artist – owning my sound, my style, and my story unapologetically. The song is bold, vibrant, and confident while staying true to who I am.”

To recreate the magic of the 90s while keeping it fresh, Zaeden blended timeless Bollywood-inspired melodies with urban afropop elements. “We wanted a balance of nostalgia and contemporary energy, and I think we achieved something that resonates across generations.”

Zaeden’s excitement about his current direction is palpable. “This phase feels liberating because I’m embracing both my roots and my growth as an artist. Deewana is a perfect example of blending influences from the past with modern sounds. It’s exciting to see how this resonates with my fans.”

As for what’s next, Zaeden promises more surprises. “This is just the beginning,” he says. “My fans can expect more projects inspired by the 90s, as well as new concepts that push boundaries. I’m collaborating with some exciting artists, and I can’t wait to share what’s next. 2025, here we go!”

Zaeden’s journey continues to evolve, but his core philosophy remains unchanged. “Music is about connection,” he reiterates. “Whether it’s through nostalgia or fresh, innovative sounds, I want to keep creating moments that stay with people. That’s what drives me.”